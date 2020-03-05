Infovista Ipanema SD-WAN passes 100,000 sites deployed, achieves European leadership position

Leading SD-WAN product passes significant milestone - leads in Europe

ASHBURN, Va., March 05, 2020, the leader in application-aware SD-WAN today, announced it has deployed over 100,000 sites of its Ipanema SD-WAN product. Deployed in over 150 countries, Ipanema SD-WAN is installed in several key verticals, including finance, retail, manufacturing, and logistics. Ipanema SD-WAN has achieved a particularly strong position in the emerging European SD-WAN market, which is expected to pass 1 million units shipped by end of Q1'20, according to Omdia, by InformaTech.



Ipanema SD-WAN is the industry's leading application aware SD-WAN solution, designed and developed in Europe according to rigorous engineering principles to deliver a sophisticated yet easy to deploy WAN solution. It is the only solution that allows enterprises to gradually migrate from existing router-based solutions to SD-WAN with minimal risk and disruption. Additionally, Ipanema SD-WAN is one of only three vendors who have full MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification, which underscores Infovista's commitment to delivering open networking solutions to its customers.

"We are proud to offer a market-leading product that receives recognition for the value it provides to the industry," said Infovista Chief Product Officer Mike Wilkinson. "We always aim for a quality of service that sets our customers up to succeed in a digital world. We will continue to drive new innovations in application intelligence, empowering our customers to deliver perfect user experiences.

Our solution is the gold standard for application visibility and control, and we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in SD-WAN, leveraging disruptive technologies like 5G, AI, machine learning, and more, to deliver maximum value to our customers now and into the future."

Ipanema SD-WAN is available in all major markets via the Infovista partner network that delivers the solution as a managed service alongside resale and managed resale.

