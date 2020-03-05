Boil off gas in LNG tank can be processed safely and eco-friendly by using VOLCANO products.

VOLCANO announced the new Gas Combustion Unit for LNG Fueled Vessel "MECS-GCU" into the global market on March 5th, 2020. VOLCANO gas combustion units have been installed in the two LNG fueled Tag boats built in 2015 and 2019. The new "MECS-GCU" has been expanded product size composition (from 25 to 1,000 kg/h as combustion rate) in order to meet the request from actual ship building projects of LNG fueled vessel, including LNG bunkering vessels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005030/en/

VOLCANO's new "MECS-GCU", the Gas Combustion Unit for LNG fueled vessel, can be installed even in small vessels, combusts gas of any ratio up to inert gas 100% on LNG fueled vessels and is completely compliant with IGF code and IGC code. (Photo: Business Wire)

LNG fuel utilization is expanding in marine field to meet the stricter exhaust gas regulation, and boil off gas in LNG tank needs to be processed safely and eco-friendly. "Methane (CH 4 )" which is a major component of LNG (liquefied natural gas) fuel has a global warming potential 25 times that of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). And IGF code, the international standard for gas fueled vessels, prohibits LNG fueled vessels from releasing combustible gas into the atmosphere. "MECS-GCU" can combust boil off gas from LNG fueled vessels and contribute to zero "methane" (CH 4 ) release into the atmosphere.

VOLCANO also announced the new Gas/Oil simultaneous mixed combustion DF burner "Vignis" for boilers of LNG fueled vessels into the global market on March 5th, 2020. "Vignis" has Gas/Oil simultaneous mixed combustion mode as well as HFO, MGO and LNG combustion mode. The new "Vignis" also equips GCU mode and can be used as GCU (gas combustion unit). VOLCANO DF burners have wide size composition from 1t/h to 70t/h as the boiler evaporation rate.

Features of Volcano gas combustion unit "new MECS-GCU" as below;

Can be installed even in small vessels

Combusts gas of any ratio up to inert gas 100% on LNG fueled vessels

Combusts even low temperature gas at 0? or even 150?. (optional)

Low running cost

Completely compliant with IGF code and IGC code

For more information, visit VOLCANO web-site; http://www.volcano.co.jp/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005030/en/

Contacts:

VOLCANO CO.,LTD

Issei Shimizu (Mr.)

Osaka, JAPAN

info-m@volcano.co.jp

+81663925541