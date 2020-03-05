The EPAM Cloud Pipeline Released in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Industry-leading life sciences solution works with Microsoft Azure to accelerate drug discovery research for life sciences and healthcare customers

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development solutions, today announced that the EPAM Cloud Pipeline, an industry-leading life sciences solution designed to accelerate drug discovery clinical research, is now released in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The EPAM Cloud Pipeline enables scientists to build and run customized scripts and workflows required to support genomics analysis, modeling and simulation, as well as machine learning. The solution is available as a direct integration between cloud and on-premise solutions. It wraps Azure computing and storage resources into a single service, providing an easy and scalable approach required to accomplish a wide range of scientific tasks. Additionally, the EPAM Cloud Pipeline can be integrated with Microsoft Genomics to provide on-demand performance, security and scalability to genomic computation.

"Healthcare providers, pharma and biotech companies often look for cloud solutions to optimize clinical research. The EPAM Cloud Pipeline's intuitive interface helps scientists manage the constantly changing demands in analytics and modeling without requiring specialized IT skills-saving the clinicians' valuable time and lowering the cost of life-saving research," said Greg Killian, Head of Life Sciences Business Unit, EPAM. "Healthcare and life sciences researchers, whose studies (and daily tasks) require significant computational power and storage capacity, will benefit from the EPAM Cloud Pipeline's increased scalability, security and performance leveraging the power of the Azure cloud computing service."

An open source, web-based cloud platform, the EPAM Cloud Pipeline enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to accelerate drug discovery research. EPAM customers can now take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure's public cloud for streamlined deployment and cost-effective management.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like the EPAM Cloud Pipeline reach more healthcare and life sciences customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

