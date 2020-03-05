Arion Bank hf.: Financial calendar 2020

Arion Bank's AGM and the publication dates of the Bank's Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.
|AGM 2020
|17 March 2020
|First quarter 2020
|6 May 2020
|Second quarter 2020
|29 July 2020
|Third quarter 2020
|28 October 2020
This calendar may be subject to change.
For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.
ARION BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de