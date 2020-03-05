Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
05.03.20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2020 | 16:05
Arion Bank hf.: Financial calendar 2020

Arion Bank's AGM and the publication dates of the Bank's Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.

AGM 202017 March 2020
First quarter 20206 May 2020
Second quarter 202029 July 2020
Third quarter 202028 October 2020

This calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.

