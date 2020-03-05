Machinechat Announces New Features for Industry's Most Affordable IoT Data Management Software for Raspberry Pi Platform

New Features Include Smart Data Storage, SSL Support and Real-Time and Historical Dashboards; Commercial Availability for JEDI One Windows, Arm and Mac Versions Coming in Spring 2020

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Machinechat, an emerging provider of the easiest to use, ready-to-deploy IoT data management solutions, today announced an updated release and new features for its JEDI One for Raspberry Pi software, the industry's first IoT data management solution designed specifically for Raspberry Pi platform.

Measuring less than 20 megabytes in size, JEDI One's newest version allows developers to point and click their way to deploying data management features, including:

Real-time and historical data dashboards

Smart data storage for IoT data

Support for SSL

"With the newest release of our JEDI One 1.5 version, Machinechat continues to raise the bar in delivering ready-to-deploy, affordable software solutions that enable developers to quickly and easily enable field-ready data management functionality in their IoT projects," said Sanjeev Datla, CEO of Machinechat. "With JEDI One, developers can embed data management capabilities in minutes versus months, allowing them to focus more of their attention and time on their IoT project's core application.

The new release is available for $39 for the premium version. Developers that purchased JEDI One-Raspberry Pi premium version 1.0 release will receive access to the new version at no additional cost.

Windows, Arm and Mac Versions To Be Released in Spring 2020

The company announced that it will introduce Windows, Arm and Mac versions of JEDI One this spring. Users interested in previewing the upcoming JEDI One Windows, Arm and Mac versions, can sign up for the company's beta program by going to https://www.machinechat.io/beta-signup.

About Machinechat JEDI One - Raspberry Pi Edition

Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat JEDI One is the first ready-to-deploy network-integrated IoT data management software solution purpose-built to bring IoT data management intelligence to Raspberry Pi-based IoT projects. With Machinechat JEDI One, IoT solution architects can accelerate development and deployment of IoT projects without the need for changing existing hardware, firmware or developing new application software. Machinechat JEDI's point and click functionality dramatically simplifies the process of getting the right data from sensors and connected machines to the right applications at the right time.

Works with all Raspberry Pi versions

Ready-to-deploy with integrated data real-time and historical dashboards, rules engine, email and SMS alerts

Configure and create beautiful data and system dashboards in minutes

Easily develop and deploy field-ready proof-of-concepts in hours instead of months

Single binary with no other dependencies - just download and run

Modern browser-based graphical user interface with multi-user support so that you can access JEDI One from anywhere on your network using a web browser

Quickly gather data from sensors and machines using integrated HTTP and TCP-based data collectors

Eliminates the time, costs and complexity of developing complex multi-threaded network communications software for communicating with multiple sensors and machines

Runs locally - Save on per-device, per-byte subscription costs and data privacy issues that come with cloud-based services

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Machinechat's mission is to be the leading supplier of ready-to-deploy network-integrated data management solutions for IoT networks. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat's easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly and securely connect and direct data from new and existing IoT sensors and machines to existing cloud and enterprise-based applications without the need to alter existing machine hardware or firmware or learn additional programming languages. To learn more, go to www.machinechat.io.

