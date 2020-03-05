HMS Networks: Altizon and HMS Partner to Offer Free First Line Analysis of Manufacturing Processes for SME CPG Companies

PALO ALTO, CA & PUNE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / ????To help small to mid-sized consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers stay competitive with larger-sized enterprises, Altizon Inc. and HMS Networks (STO:HMS) today announced a partnership to offer a free First Line Analysis that helps improve, modernize and optimize a company's manufacturing process cost-effectively and in a timely fashion.

The Altizon/HMS First Line Analysis includes a two-hour consultation for one of a manufacturer's production lines and delivers recommendations on an affordable and effective manufacturing optimization solution. The suggested solution, designed to improve process visibility, measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) and production costs, will use data collection gateways from HMS and Altizon's Datonis Manufacturing Intelligence (MINT) to combine manufacturing product and process data into a single repository to deliver actionable insight in less than 30 days.

"Small to mid-size manufacturers typically just don't have the budget to justify investment in a quality improvement program," said Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon. "With our First Line Analysis, we are offering low-margin CPG manufacturers the opportunity for process improvement that produces results that can be scaled to achieve further benefits and justify investment."

According to Kevin Knake, General Manager of HMS Networks Americas, "Time is money, and Altizon/HMS's First Line Analysis limits the time investment from a manufacturer to less than 40 hours, while delivering a complete manufacturing optimization solution in under 30 days that will level the playing field for small and mid-sized CPG manufacturers."

For more information on Altizon/HMS's First Line Analysis, visit the Altizon/HMS booth at the upcoming Industry of Things World, March 12-13, 2020, in San Diego, or to schedule an evaluation, visit hms-networks.com/manufacturing-optimization-evaluation.

About HMS Networks

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis™ brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, the U.K., Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

For more information, visit www.hms-networks.com.

About Altizon

Altizon brings the power of IoT and operational intelligence together to help forward-thinking organizations step up their game and drive key business decisions. Offering proven enterprise-grade technology, functional breadth and rapid business outcomes, Altizon's Datonis Industrial IoT Product Suite serves as the bridge between smart and smarter manufacturing decisions for an enterprise. Datonis helps power productivity improvement, predictive quality, predictive maintenance, and traceability and genealogy initiatives.

With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IoT platform provider recognized in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, for the second consecutive year.

Altizon is headquartered in Palo Alto (USA) with offices in Boston (USA) and Pune (India).

For more information, visit www.altizon.com.

