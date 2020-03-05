SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on identifying major growth opportunities for a multinational beauty products company by performing opportunity assessment

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005503/en/

Project background

The company wanted toanalyze opportunities for growth prior to expanding its offerings.The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to expand its skincare product range in the European region to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The company wanted to in the to gain a competitive edge in the market. Objective 2: They also wanted to understand existing spend dimensions and validate their business requirements.

They also wanted to understand existing spend dimensions and validate their business requirements. Looking for comprehensive insights? Request a free demo to gain actionable insights to reap the benefits of our opportunity assessment solution.

"Despite achieving significant growth, companies in the cosmetics market must conduct a formal opportunity assessment to boost ROI and compete with other multinational corporations," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a global beauty products company - devised a road map for expansion in the European region. The solution offered helped them to:

Understand supply market drivers and expand their presence in the desired categories.

Increase revenue by €20 million in the first six months.

in the first six months. Are you looking for insights to identify revenue-generating opportunities by improving the procurement process? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: SpendEdge's opportunity assessment solution analyzed the overall performance of the client's procurement function in the European region. It covered the analysis of over 20 supply markets and existing spend dimensions. The solution offered thus helped the client to understand the market from both suppliers' and customers' perspective and better plan for business expansion. This helped the organization to drive early value and boost ROI.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a global beauty products company to identify opportunities for growth and boost ROI, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Global Castor Oil Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Ethical Sourcing of Cosmetic Products: Why Cruelty-free Isn't Enough Today

Driving Operational Efficiency through Category Management in the Skin Care Products Segment

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005503/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us