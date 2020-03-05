XP POWER LTD - Holding(s) in Company



In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") increased above the 10% notifiable threshold due to trading on 4 March 2020. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held 9.94% and SLIL held 9.94%% of the delegated voting rights in XP Power Limited. SLIHL now effectively holds 10.24% and SLIL holds 10.24% of the delegated voting rights.