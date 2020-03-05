SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on streamlining procurement efforts for a logistics company in the US by conducting sourcing analysis.The case study highlights how SpendEdge's comprehensive insights helped the company to decrease turnaround time for their procurement processes and achieve significant cost savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005500/en/

Project background

The company wanted to develop a robust and flexible resource deployment model to enhance the productivity of internal operations. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to create a strategic sourcing plan through centralization, standardization, and spend management capabilities while keeping a track of the significant savings metrics.

The company wanted to through centralization, standardization, and spend management capabilities while keeping a track of the significant savings metrics. Objective 2: They also wanted to gain an in-depth understanding of the metrics and standardized reporting tools to streamline their procurement function.

They also wanted to gain an in-depth and standardized reporting tools to streamline their procurement function. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo to gain actionable insights to improve the efficiency of the procurement function.

"Companies must use strategic sourcing solutions and collaborative processes like demand planning to address the rising procurement and sourcing costs of goods," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading logistics company in the US - identified and leveraged opportunities for strategic sourcing. The solution offered helped them to:

Streamline their procurement efforts.

Identify best low cost sourcing locations across geographies.

Are you looking for insights to enhance your procurement process? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: The experts at SpendEdge followed a blended research methodology to cater to the specific category requirements of the logistics company. The insights provided helped the client to identify the low-cost and best-cost country sourcing locations across the globe. The study conducted also enabled the client to identify tools and processes to establish a robust, centralized and standardized strategic procurement process. This substantially reduced the maverick spend of the company.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a leading logistics company to streamline their procurement efforts, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Global 4PL Market Procurement Intelligence Report

What Does the Future of Smart Logistics Look Like?

Spend Analysis Study Help Logistics Companies Reduce Sourcing and Procurement Costs Across the Supply Chain

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005500/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us