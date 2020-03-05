EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2019 05-March-2020 / 15:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EcoVista PLC (EVTP) Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2019 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or "the company") CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 I present to you my chairman's statement for the year 1st September 2018 to 31st August 2019. Overview The accounts for the year to 31 August 2019 showed a loss of GBP368,403, comparable to the loss for the year ended 31 August 2018 of GBP238,454. The group's investments in properties were valued during the year, which resulted in an increase in value by GBP125,285. During the financial period, we have seen 100 Rye Street completed and Ecovista has subsequently sold the subsidiary 100 Rye Street Ltd. During the year the group was unable to raise any new equity, but a further GBP50,000 in convertible loan notes was raised. Due to the uncertainty of Brexit, the general uncertainty of the markets and the demise of both stockbrokers that the company has used to raise capital, it has been a tough year. The business relies on access to cash, either through debt or equity, and with the Brexit uncertainty we have been unable to raise the funds to either complete or proceed with any new deals. This has seen our balance sheet reduce from GBP1,390,973 to GBP841,889 during the year to 31 August 2019. The board remains committed to continue keeping a tight rein on costs and are currently in discussion with a potential merger partner. Current operations Willside Limited Willside Limited successfully obtained planning permission for nine houses on a parcel of land that the company had under option. Unfortunately, the uncertainty of Brexit made it impossible to exercise the option in order to build out the project. Start Hill Limited (80% owned) Start Hill Limited owns the plot next to the Willside plot. There is currently a 4-bedroom house called Marstons on 0.3 hectares which is currently rented out on an assured shorthold tenancy. The company plans to apply for planning permission for several properties, with the knowledge that permission has been given for nine houses next door. Cignella SRL Ecovista owns 13% of the shares in Cignella SRL, an Italian company, and has an option to buy the balance of the equity for EUR 4m. Outlook The group continues to see deal flow and is currently looking at several potential development sites in and around the London, Essex and Hertfordshire area. The directors believe that, now the Brexit decision has been made, there will be more certainty going forward, although the ability to raise further funds through share issues has somewhat diminished. The board continues to seek further investment though asset-backed debt or by merging with a cash-rich entity. The board view the year ahead with hope that, now Brexit is near completion, the market for funding improves and we can take the opportunities that are presenting themselves. The directors do not consider it necessary to comment on the impact of the business on the environment, nor to provide further information about employees than is given elsewhere in these financial statements. David Barnett - Chairman Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 The directors present their strategic report of Ecovista plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the group") for the year ended 31 August 2019. REVIEW OF BUSINESS Review of the business is given in the Chairman's Statement on page 2. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS The Chairman's statement on page 2 provides information on the future outlook of the group. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS 2019 2018 GBP GBP Investment properties 2,232,375 2,107,090 Net current assets/ (liabilities) (442,238) (279,871) Cash and cash equivalents 9,143 75,637 Debt/ equity ratio 35% 30% PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's strategy is to follow an appropriate risk policy, which effectively manages exposures related to the achievement of business objectives. The board is responsible for approving the group's strategy and determining the appropriate level of risk. Business performance risk Business performance risk is the risk that the group may not perform as expected, either due to internal factors or due to competitive pressures in the markets in which they operate. The group seeks investments in properties with development potential. The price at which investments are made, and the price which the group may realise for its investment, will be influenced by a large number of factors, some specific to the group and its operations and some which are generic to the sector. The group closely monitors the local markets and seeks to invest in properties where it believes there is a significant advantage to be gained by developing multiple properties on a single site. This is considered a way to minimise the project risk of loss or impairment of investments. Business continuity risk The group may not be able to identity suitable investment opportunities and there is no guarantee that such opportunities will be available. Furthermore, the group may incur costs in conducting due diligence into potential investment opportunities that may not result in an investment. The group seeks to mitigate this risk by keeping close contact with local agents and continually assessing development opportunities within the chosen market as well as leveraging management's market knowledge. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The group's principal financial instruments comprise cash, receivables, loans, creditors and accruals. The main risks associated with these financial assets and liabilities are set out below: Credit risk The group's credit risk is primarily attributable to its loans and receivables. The amounts presented in the balance sheet are net of allowances for doubtful receivables. An allowance for impairment is made when there is an identified loss event which, based on previous experience, is evidence of a reduction in the recoverability of the cash flows. The credit risk on liquid funds is limited because the counterparties are banks with high credit-rating agencies. ECOVISTA PLC GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Liquidity risk The group's liquidity is managed by the directors through regular assessment of required cash levels. It will be necessary to raise additional funds in the future by a further issue of ordinary shares or by other means. However, neither the ability to fund future investments and overheads, nor the ability of investments to produce a suitable return, can be guaranteed, particularly in the current economic climate. Further details regarding financial instruments can be found in note 19 to the financial statements. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: David Barnett - Director Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 The directors present their report with the financial statements of the company and the group for the year ended 31 August 2019. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY Ecovista plc is a NEX-listed investment company, whose principal activity is to acquire property for development and subsequent resale. DIVIDENDS No dividends will be distributed for the year ended 31 August 2019 (2018: GBPnil). DIRECTORS Ken Jones has held office throughout the period from 1 September 2018 to the date of this report. Other changes in directors holding office are as follows: David Barnett was appointed on 17 January 2019 Sarah Hornsnell was appointed on 17 January 2019 Louise Hardwidge resigned on 30 April 2019 DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Ken Jones 18,000 16,000 David Barnett 8,000 21,500 Sarah Horsnell 8,000 - Louise Hardwidge 11,500 - 45,500 37,500 The company did not make any pension contributions on behalf of the directors. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS 31.8.19 31.8.18 Ordinary Ordinary shares shares Ken Jones - - David - - Barnett Sarah - - Horsnell Louise 50,000,000 50,000,000 Hardwidge 50,000,000 50,000,000 SHARES AND LISTING The company's ordinary shares are listed on the NEX Growth Market ('ticker': EVTP). Details of the nominated advisor and brokers are presented on the company information on page 1. The closing price of the company's shares at 31 August 2019 was 0.0115p (2018: 0.05p). SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS As at 31 January 2020, the company is aware of two shareholders with

