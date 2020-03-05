DJ EcoVista PLC: Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2019

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2019 05-March-2020
ECOVISTA PLC ("Ecovista" or "the company") CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 I present to you my chairman's statement for the year 1st September 2018 to 31st August 2019. Overview The accounts for the year to 31 August 2019 showed a loss of GBP368,403, comparable to the loss for the year ended 31 August 2018 of GBP238,454. The group's investments in properties were valued during the year, which resulted in an increase in value by GBP125,285. During the financial period, we have seen 100 Rye Street completed and Ecovista has subsequently sold the subsidiary 100 Rye Street Ltd. During the year the group was unable to raise any new equity, but a further GBP50,000 in convertible loan notes was raised. Due to the uncertainty of Brexit, the general uncertainty of the markets and the demise of both stockbrokers that the company has used to raise capital, it has been a tough year. The business relies on access to cash, either through debt or equity, and with the Brexit uncertainty we have been unable to raise the funds to either complete or proceed with any new deals. This has seen our balance sheet reduce from GBP1,390,973 to GBP841,889 during the year to 31 August 2019. The board remains committed to continue keeping a tight rein on costs and are currently in discussion with a potential merger partner. Current operations Willside Limited Willside Limited successfully obtained planning permission for nine houses on a parcel of land that the company had under option. Unfortunately, the uncertainty of Brexit made it impossible to exercise the option in order to build out the project. Start Hill Limited (80% owned) Start Hill Limited owns the plot next to the Willside plot. There is currently a 4-bedroom house called Marstons on 0.3 hectares which is currently rented out on an assured shorthold tenancy. The company plans to apply for planning permission for several properties, with the knowledge that permission has been given for nine houses next door. Cignella SRL Ecovista owns 13% of the shares in Cignella SRL, an Italian company, and has an option to buy the balance of the equity for EUR 4m. Outlook The group continues to see deal flow and is currently looking at several potential development sites in and around the London, Essex and Hertfordshire area. The directors believe that, now the Brexit decision has been made, there will be more certainty going forward, although the ability to raise further funds through share issues has somewhat diminished. The board continues to seek further investment though asset-backed debt or by merging with a cash-rich entity. The board view the year ahead with hope that, now Brexit is near completion, the market for funding improves and we can take the opportunities that are presenting themselves. The directors do not consider it necessary to comment on the impact of the business on the environment, nor to provide further information about employees than is given elsewhere in these financial statements. David Barnett - Chairman Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 The directors present their strategic report of Ecovista plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the group") for the year ended 31 August 2019. REVIEW OF BUSINESS Review of the business is given in the Chairman's Statement on page 2. FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS The Chairman's statement on page 2 provides information on the future outlook of the group. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS 2019 2018 GBP GBP Investment properties 2,232,375 2,107,090 Net current assets/ (liabilities) (442,238) (279,871) Cash and cash equivalents 9,143 75,637 Debt/ equity ratio 35% 30% PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's strategy is to follow an appropriate risk policy, which effectively manages exposures related to the achievement of business objectives. The board is responsible for approving the group's strategy and determining the appropriate level of risk. Business performance risk Business performance risk is the risk that the group may not perform as expected, either due to internal factors or due to competitive pressures in the markets in which they operate. The group seeks investments in properties with development potential. The price at which investments are made, and the price which the group may realise for its investment, will be influenced by a large number of factors, some specific to the group and its operations and some which are generic to the sector. The group closely monitors the local markets and seeks to invest in properties where it believes there is a significant advantage to be gained by developing multiple properties on a single site. This is considered a way to minimise the project risk of loss or impairment of investments. Business continuity risk The group may not be able to identity suitable investment opportunities and there is no guarantee that such opportunities will be available. Furthermore, the group may incur costs in conducting due diligence into potential investment opportunities that may not result in an investment. The group seeks to mitigate this risk by keeping close contact with local agents and continually assessing development opportunities within the chosen market as well as leveraging management's market knowledge. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The group's principal financial instruments comprise cash, receivables, loans, creditors and accruals. The main risks associated with these financial assets and liabilities are set out below: Credit risk The group's credit risk is primarily attributable to its loans and receivables. The amounts presented in the balance sheet are net of allowances for doubtful receivables. An allowance for impairment is made when there is an identified loss event which, based on previous experience, is evidence of a reduction in the recoverability of the cash flows. The credit risk on liquid funds is limited because the counterparties are banks with high credit-rating agencies. ECOVISTA PLC GROUP STRATEGIC REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Liquidity risk The group's liquidity is managed by the directors through regular assessment of required cash levels. It will be necessary to raise additional funds in the future by a further issue of ordinary shares or by other means. However, neither the ability to fund future investments and overheads, nor the ability of investments to produce a suitable return, can be guaranteed, particularly in the current economic climate. Further details regarding financial instruments can be found in note 19 to the financial statements. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: David Barnett - Director Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 The directors present their report with the financial statements of the company and the group for the year ended 31 August 2019. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY Ecovista plc is a NEX-listed investment company, whose principal activity is to acquire property for development and subsequent resale. DIVIDENDS No dividends will be distributed for the year ended 31 August 2019 (2018: GBPnil). DIRECTORS Ken Jones has held office throughout the period from 1 September 2018 to the date of this report. Other changes in directors holding office are as follows: David Barnett was appointed on 17 January 2019 Sarah Hornsnell was appointed on 17 January 2019 Louise Hardwidge resigned on 30 April 2019 DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Ken Jones 18,000 16,000 David Barnett 8,000 21,500 Sarah Horsnell 8,000 - Louise Hardwidge 11,500 - 45,500 37,500 The company did not make any pension contributions on behalf of the directors. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS 31.8.19 31.8.18 Ordinary Ordinary shares shares Ken Jones - - David - - Barnett Sarah - - Horsnell Louise 50,000,000 50,000,000 Hardwidge 50,000,000 50,000,000 SHARES AND LISTING The company's ordinary shares are listed on the NEX Growth Market ('ticker': EVTP). Details of the nominated advisor and brokers are presented on the company information on page 1. The closing price of the company's shares at 31 August 2019 was 0.0115p (2018: 0.05p). SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS As at 31 January 2020, the company is aware of two shareholders with

individual holdings of more than 3% of the company's issued share capital: · Hubwise Securities held 571,428,571 shares (10.49%) · Elite CAM Balanced Portfolio Fund held 428,571,428 shares (7.87%) FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT Financial risk management is discussed in note 19 of the financial statements. ECOVISTA PLC REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS (continued) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 GOING CONCERN After reviewing the group's forecasts and projections, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated financial statements. FAIR VALUE ESTIMATION The directors consider that the carrying amount of the group's financial assets and liabilities approximate their fair realisable value at each balance sheet date and that such value equates to their fair value. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. Under company law the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and the group and of the profit or loss of the group for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to: - select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; - make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; - prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the company will continue in business. The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company's and the group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the company and the group and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the company and the group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. STATEMENT AS TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO AUDITORS So far as the directors are aware, there is no relevant audit information (as defined by Section 418 of the Companies Act 2006) of which the group's auditors are unaware, and each director has taken all the steps that he or she ought to have taken as a director in order to make himself or herself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the group's auditors are aware of that information. AUDITORS The auditors, Defries Weiss (Accountants) Limited, will be proposed for re-appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Part 15 of the Companies Act 2006 relating to small companies. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: David Barnett - Director Date: 28 February 2020 REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Qualified opinion We have audited the financial statements of Ecovista plc group (the "parent company") and its subsidiaries ("the group") for the year ended 31 August 2019, which comprise the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of financial position, the company statement of financial position, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the company statement of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union and, as regards the parent company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described in the paragraph below, headed 'basis for qualified opinion': - the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the group's and of the parent company's affairs as at 31 August 2019 and of the group's loss for the year then ended; - the group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; - the parent company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; and - the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. Basis for qualified opinion We have not been provided with sufficiently reliable recent evidence for the market value of the group's investment in Cignella SRL, an Italian company, which is stated at GBP151,806 (see note 12). There are no practicable procedures we can adopt to satisfy ourselves about the value of this investment and therefore we cannot express an opinion on it. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. Material uncertainty about going concern We draw attention to note 25 in the financial statements, which comments on going concern, and we note that the group incurred a net loss of GBP368,403 during the year, and that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by GBP442,238 at the year end. As stated in note 25, these circumstances, along with other matters set forth in note 25, indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group's and company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Our application of materiality Materiality for the group and company financial statements as a whole was set at GBP9,898 (2018: GBP69,012). This has been calculated as of the benchmark of net assets, which we have determined, in our professional judgement, to be one of the principal benchmarks within the financial statements relevant to members of the company in assessing financial performance of the group. We report to the directors all corrected and uncorrected misstatements that we identify during our audit with a value in excess of materiality. We also report to the directors any misstatements that we discover below that threshold if we believe they warrant reporting on qualitative grounds. An overview of the scope of our audit As part of designing our audit we determined materiality, as above, and assessed the risk of material misstatement in the financial statements. In particular, we looked at areas requiring the directors to make significant judgements and estimates, for example in respect of the valuation of properties and investments. As in all of our audits, we addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including evaluating whether there was evidence of bias by the directors that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. We conducted a full scope audit of the group and company numbers, with sufficient, appropriate audit procedures carried out on the subsidiaries for the purposes of the consolidation. Our audit was conducted from our office where the audit team was based, with regular interaction with key group personnel responsible for the management of the group and accounting. REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Valuation of property The valuation of the group's development property is the key component of the group's activities, as this valuation underpins the group's result. At the year end, development property was stated at GBP2,232,375 (2018: GBP2,107,090). The valuation of property requires significant judgement and

estimates by management and an external valuer where applicable. The valuation of the group's property portfolio is inherently subjective due to, among other factors, the individual nature of the properties, their location, expected future rentals, yield data, comparable market transactions and project completion dates. The significance of the estimates and judgements involved warrants specific audit focus in this area. We responded to this matter by: · ensuring the group held good title to the properties; · confirming that the valuation approach was appropriate and challenging the assumptions used therein; · scrutinising internal valuations by reference to underlying market data; · challenging the categorisation of properties; · considering the disclosures made within the financial statements to ensure that estimates and judgements are appropriately disclosed. Valuation of investments This group has a 13% investment, valued at GBP151,806, in Cignella SRL, an Italian property company. Owing to the unquoted and illiquid nature of this investment, the assessment of value is subjective and requires a number of significant and complex judgements to be made by management. There is a risk that inaccurate judgements made in assessing the valuation of the investment could lead to an incorrect valuation or a failure to recognise an impairment to the asset. There is also a risk that management may influence the significant judgements in respect of the investment valuation, in order to meet market expectations of the overall net asset value of the group. We responded to this matter by: · confirming ownership of the investments; · obtaining management's assessment of the valuation of the investment at the year end and challenging the inputs and assumptions used; · obtaining any appropriate publicly available information on the investment; · ensuring the disclosures made in the financial statements comply with IFRS. Other information The directors are responsible for the 'other information', which comprises the information in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our Report of the Auditors thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Opinions on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006 In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit: - the information given in the Group Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and - the Group Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Matters on which we are required to report by exception In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the group and the parent company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the Group Strategic Report or the Report of the Directors. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters where the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: - adequate accounting records have not been kept by the parent company, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or - the parent company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or - certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or - we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit; or - the directors were not entitled to take advantage of the small companies' exemption from the requirement to prepare a Group Strategic Report or in preparing the Report of the Directors. Responsibilities of directors As explained more fully in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities on page 6, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's and the parent company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the group or the parent company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue a Report of the Auditors that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our Report of the Auditors. REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF ECOVISTA PLC Use of our report This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's members those matters we are required to state to them in a Report of the Auditors and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Warren Weiss LLB, MSc, MA, FCA (Senior Statutory Auditor) for and on behalf of Defries Weiss (Accountants) Limited Statutory Auditors 311 Ballards Lane London N12 8LY Date: 28 February 2020 ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue - - Other operating income 17,400 17,400 Administrative expenses (313,672) (190,614) OPERATING LOSS (296,272) (173,214) Finance costs 5 (73,633) (65,240) Finance income 5 1,556 - LOSS 6 (368,349) (238,454) BEFORE INCOME TAX Income tax 7 (54) - LOSS FOR (368,403) (238,454) THE YEAR (Loss)/ profit attributable to: Owners of the parent (375,927) (230,910) Non-controlling interests 7,524 (7,544) (368,403) (238,454) Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company 9 -0.007p -0.004p ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP LOSS FOR THE YEAR (368,403) (238,454) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation of investment property (105,934) 142,075 Movement in equity reserve (74,710) - OTHER COMPREHENS (180,644) 142,075 IVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF INCOME TAX TOTAL COMPREHENS (549,047) (96,379) IVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent (549,047) (88,835) Non-controlling interests - (7,544) (549,047) (96,379) ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 10 532,375 2,107,090 Investment property 11 1,700,000 - Investments 12 151,806 508,616 2,384,181 2,615,706 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 13 412,496 9,623 Cash and cash equivalents 14 9,143 75,637 421,639 85,260 TOTAL ASSETS 2,805,820 2,700,966 EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Called up share capital 15 181,760 181,760 Share premium 16 2,918,687 2,918,687

Other reserves 16 - 74,710 Fair value reserve 16 36,141 142,075 Retained earnings 16 (2,294,699) (1,918,715) 841,889 1,398,517 Non-controlling interests - (7,544) TOTAL EQUITY 841,889 1,390,973 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 17 1,100,000 944,862 Deferred tax 7 54 - 1,100,054 944,862 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 17 63,877 67,694 Financial liabilities - borrowings Interest 17 800,000 297,437 bearing loans and borrowin gs 863,877 365,131 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,963,931 1,309,993 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,805,820 2,700,966 ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - continued 31 AUGUST 2019 The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: David Barnett - Director ECOVISTA PLC COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment - - Investment property - - Investments 12 152,087 508,897 152,087 508,897 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 13 2,045,185 1,816,142 Cash and cash equivalents 14 1,403 63,364 2,046,588 1,879,506 TOTAL ASSETS 2,198,675 2,388,403 EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Called up share capital 15 181,760 181,760 Share premium 16 2,918,687 2,918,687 Other reserves 16 - 74,710 Retained earnings 16 (2,053,019) (1,780,922) TOTAL EQUITY 1,047,428 1,394,235 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 17 1,100,000 944,862 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 17 51,247 49,307 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,151,247 994,169 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,198,675 2,388,403 The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: David Barnett - Director ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Called up share Retained Share Equity capital earnings premium reserve GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 September 2017 173,190 (1,687,805) 2,683,045 14,552 Loss for the year - (230,910) - - Other comprehensive income - (57) - - Changes in equity Issue of share capital 8,570 - 235,642 - Movement in convertible loan notes - - - 60,158 Balance at 31 August 2018 181,760 (1,918,772) 2,918,687 74,710 Loss for the year - (375,927) - - Changes in equity Movement in equity reserve - - - (74,710) Balance at 31 August 2019 181,760 (2,294,699) 2,918,687 - Fair value Total for Non-controlling Total reserve the group interests equity GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 September 2017 - 1,182,982 - 1,182,982 Loss for the year - (230,910) (7,544) (238,454) Other comprehensive income - (57) - (57) Changes in equity Issue of share capital - 244,212 - 244,212 Movement in convertible loan notes - 60,158 - 60,158 Revaluation of investment property 142,075 142,075 - 142,075 Balance at 31 August 2018 142,075 1,398,460 (7,544) 1,390,916 (Loss)/ profit for the year - (375,927) 7,524 (368,403) Other movement - - 20 20 Changes in equity Movement in equity reserve - (74,710) - (74,710) Revaluation of investment property (105,934) (105,934) - (105,934) Balance at 31 August 2019 36,141 841,889 - 841,889 ECOVISTA PLC COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Called up share Retained Share Equity Total capital earnings premium reserve equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 September 2017 173,190 (1,610,616) 2,683,045 74,710 1,320,329 Loss for the year - (170,304) - - (170,304) Changes in equity Issue of share capital 8,570 - 235,642 - 244,212 Balance at 31 August 2018 181,760 (1,780,920) 2,918,687 74,710 1,394,237 Loss for the year - (272,099) - - (272,099) Changes in equity Movement in equity reserve - - - (74,710) (74,710) Balance at 31 August 2019 181,760 (2,053,019) 2,918,687 - 1,047,428 ECOVISTA PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 23 (266,085) 184,839 Interest paid (73,633) - Net cash from operating activities (339,718) 184,839 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible fixed assets (425) (617,925) Purchase of investment property (230,934) - Acquisition of subsidiary - (100) Interest received 1,556 - Net cash from investing activities (229,803) (618,025) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of equity - 244,212 Loan received 800,000 - Proceeds from loan notes issued - 550,000 Loan repayments (296,973) (100,000) Loan made to third party - (309,699) Net cash from financing activities 503,027 384,513 Decrease in cash (66,494) (48,673) and cash equivalents Cash and 24 75,637 124,310 cash equiva lents at beginn ing of year Cash 24 9,143 75,637 and cash equival ents at end of year ECOVISTA PLC GROUP COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 31.8.19 31.8.18 Notes GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 23 (95,125) (442,136) Interest paid (18,392) - Net cash from operating activities (113,517) (442,136) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of subsidiary - (100) Interest received 1,556 - Net cash from investing activities 1,556 (100) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of equity - 244,212 Proceeds from loan notes issued 50,000 550,000 Loan repayments - (100,000) Loan made to third party - (302,256) Net cash from financing activities 50,000 391,956 Decrease in cash (61,961) (50,280) and cash equivalents Cash and 24 63,364 113,644 cash equiva lents at beginn ing of year Cash 24 1,403 63,364 and cash equival ents at end of year ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 1. STATUTORY INFORMATION Ecovista plc is a public company, registered in England and Wales. The company's registered number and registered office address can be found on page 1. It is a NEX-listed investment company. 2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRIC interpretations with those parts of Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The financial statements have been prepared under historical cost convention, except for the financial instruments that are measured at the fair values at the end of the reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. This is the first year in which IRFS has been adopted; the financial statements were previously prepared to comply with Financial Reporting Standard 102 ("FRS 102"). No transitional adjustments were necessary as a result of this change. Basis of consolidation The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the company and entities controlled by the company (its subsidiaries) made up to 31 August each year. Control is achieved where the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an invested entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with those used by other members of the group. All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation. Revenue recognition Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable. Rental income is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the relevant agreement. Property, plant and equipment Depreciation is provided at 33% on the reducing balance method in order to write off computer equipment over its estimated useful life. Freehold properties are accounted for in accordance with the provisions of IAS 16 of IFRS. They are valued annually by the director who relies on his knowledge of local property prices, and from time to time by an independent professional valuer, on a fair value basis. Increases in the carrying amount arising on revaluation of freehold property are credited to other comprehensive income and shown in a revaluation reserve in shareholders' equity. Decreases that offset previous increases of the same asset are charged in other comprehensive income; all other decreases are charged to income statements. Investment property Investment properties are accounted for in accordance with the provisions of IAS 40. They are valued annually by the directors who rely on their knowledge of local property prices, and from time to time by an independent professional valuer, on a fair value basis. Increases in the carrying amount arising on revaluation of investment property are credited to other comprehensive income and shown in a revaluation reserve in shareholders equity. Decreases that offset previous increases of the same asset are

charged in other comprehensive income; all other decreases are charged to income statements. Investments Investments comprise of investments in unquoted equity instruments. The investments are carried at fair value through profit or loss. Where fair value cannot be measured reliably, the investments are carried at cost less impairment. ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES - continued Impairment of assets At each reporting date assets are reviewed to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If there is an indication of possible impairment, the recoverable amount of any affected asset is estimated and compared with its carrying amount. If the estimated recoverable amount is lower, the carrying amount is reduced and an impairment loss is recognised in the statement of profit or loss. If an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but not in excess of the amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been previously recognised. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised when the group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. On initial recognition, financial assets are classified as either financial assets at fair value through income statement, held-to-maturity investments, loans and receivables financial assets, or available-for-sale financial assets, as appropriate. The component parts of compound instruments issued by the group are classified separately as financial liabilities and equity in accordance with the substance of the contractual arrangement. On initial recognition the financial liability component is recorded at its fair value. At the date of issue, in the case of a convertible bond denominated in the functional currency of the issuer that may be converted into a fixed number of equity shares, the fair value of the liability component is estimated using the prevailing market interest rate for a similar non-convertible instrument. The equity component is determined by deducting the amount of the liability component from the affair value of the compound instrument as a whole. This is recognised and included in equity and is not subsequently remeasured. Taxation The tax expense represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax. Current taxes are based on the results shown in the financial statements and are calculated according to local tax rules, using tax rates enacted or substantially enacted by the statement of financial position date. Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit, and is accounted for using the balance sheet liability method. Employee benefit costs The group operates a defined contribution pension scheme. Contributions payable to the group's pension scheme are charged to the income statement in the period to which they relate. Foreign currencies Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies are translated into sterling at the rates of exchange prevailing at the balance sheet date. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into sterling at the rate of exchange prevailing at the date of transaction. Exchange differences are taken into account in arriving at the operating result. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty In the application of the group's accounting policies, which are described above, the directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions which affect reported income, expenses, assets, liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience, expectations of future events and other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results in the future could differ from such estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period. The following are the group's key sources of estimation uncertainty: ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 Valuation of land and buildings The group carries its land and buildings at fair value (see notes 10 and 11), with changes in fair value recognised as other comprehensive income and shown in a fair value reserve in shareholders' equity. The group uses external professional valuers to determine the relevant amounts. The valuations are inherently subjective as they are made using assumptions applied by the valuers which may not prove to be accurate. Carrying value of investments The group is required to make judgements about the carrying value of investments in unquoted companies (see note 12) where fair values cannot be readily established, and to evaluate the extent of any impairment. It is important to recognise that the carrying value of such investments cannot always be substantiated by reference to independent markets and, in many cases, may not be capable of immediate realisation. Management make a significant judgement in this regard, in that they value the group's investments at cost less previous impairment, because they consider there to be a lack of other input or evidence to suggest an uplift in the value, given the uncertainty surrounding the economy and the property market. Trade and other receivables Trade and other receivables are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market. Subsequent to initial recognition, trade and other receivables and measured at amortised cost less impairment losses for bad and doubtful debts, except where the receivables are interest-free loans made to related parties without any fixed repayment terms or where the effect of discounting would be immaterial. In such cases, the receivables are stated at cost less impairment losses for bad and doubtful debts. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprises cash on hand, demand deposits and short term investments which are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value. Trade and other payables Trade and other payables are initially recognised at fair value and thereafter stated in amortised cost, except where the payables are interest-free loans made by related parties without any fixed repayment terms or the effect of discounting would be immaterial, in which case they are stated at cost. New and revised IFRSs in issue but not yet effective At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, the group has not applied the following new and revised IFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective and not early adopted. IFRS 2 Amendments - classification and measurement of share-based payments transactions IFRS 9 Financial instruments IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers, and related clarification IFRS 16 Leases IFRIC 22 Foreign currency transactions and advanced consideration The directors do not expect that the adoption of the standards listed above will have a material impact on the financial statements of the group. 3. TURNOVER 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Rental income from UK properties 17,400 17,400 ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 4. EMPLOYEES AND DIRECTORS 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Directors' emoluments 45,500 37,500 Wages and salaries 15,842 12,526 Pension costs 243 55 61,585 50,081 The remuneration to the highest paid director was GBP18,000 (2018: GBP21,500). The average number of employees during the year was as follows: 31.8.19 31.8.18 Staff 1 1 Directors 3 3 4 4 5. NET FINANCE COSTS 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Finance income: Interest received 1,556 - 1,556 - Finance costs: Other interest 24,236 65,240 Interest payable 49,397 - 73,633 65,240 Net finance costs 72,077 65,240 6. LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX The loss before income tax is stated after charging/(crediting): 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Depreciation - owned assets 140 - Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 15,000 Auditors' remuneration 29,400 12,000 Foreign exchange differences (1,459) (27,877) ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 7. INCOME TAX Analysis of tax expense 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Deferred tax 54 - Total 54 - tax expense in consolid ated statemen t of profit or loss Reconciliation of total tax charge/(credit) included in profit and loss The tax assessed for the year is lower than the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK. The difference is explained below: 31.8.19 31,8.18 GBP GBP Loss before tax 368,349 238,454 Profit multipli 69,986 45,306 ed by the standard rate of corporat ion tax in the

UK of 19% (2018: 19%) Effects of: Losses carried forward (69,986) (45,306) Total tax charge/(credit) - - 8. PARENT COMPANY'S LOSS As permitted by section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, the income statement of the parent company is not presented as part of these financial statements. The parent company's loss for the financial year was GBP272,099 (2018: GBP170,304). 9. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share are calculated using the weighted average number of shares adjusted to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. Earnings Earnings Number per share GBP of shares (pence) Basic earnings per share Year (368,403) 5,447,815,699 -0.007 ended 31 August 2019 Year (238,454) 5,447,815,699 -0.004 ended 31 August 2018 For the current year and the prior year, there is no difference between basic and diluted earnings per share. ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Group Freehold Computer property equipment Totals GBP GBP GBP COST At 1 September 2018 2,107,090 - 2,107,090 Additions - 425 425 Reclassification as investment property (1,575,000) - (1,575,000) At 31 August 2019 532,090 425 532,515 DEPRECIATION Charge - 140 140 for year At 31 August 2019 - 140 140 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 August 2019 532,090 285 532,375 At 31 August 2018 2,107,090 - 2,107,090 The freehold property held in the subsidiary 100 Rye Street Limited has been reclassified as investment property, as the group now intends to hold it for investment and to rent it out for the foreseeable future. The freehold property held in the subsidiary Start Hill Limited is a four-bedroom house in Bishop's Stortford. The parent company has no property, plant and equipment. 11. INVESTMENT PROPERTY Group Total GBP FAIR VALUE Additions 230,934 Revaluations (105,934) Reclassification from freehold property 1,575,000 At 31 August 2019 1,700,000 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 August 2019 1,700,000 The investment property is held in the subsidiary 100 Rye Street Limited, and is a six-bedroom house in Bishop's Stortford. ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 11. INVESTMENT PROPERTY - continued Fair value at 31 August 2019 is represented by: GBP Cost 1,663,859 Valuation in 2018 142,075 Valuation in 2019 (105,934) 1,700,000 The parent company has no investment property. 12. INVESTMENTS 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Investment in subsidiaries 281 281 Unlisted equity investment 151,806 508,616 Total 152,807 508,897 tax expense in consolid ated statemen t of profit or loss The unlisted equity investment is a 13% stake in the ordinary share capital of Cignella SRL, an unquoted Italian company whose principal place of business is Del Renelli, Trequando, Italy 53020. The principal activity of Cignella SRL is that of providing hotel and leisure activities. This investment is stated at cost less impairment. The company has an option to purchase all the remaining equity in Cignella SRL on 31 December 2020 for EUR 4,000,000. The group owns 100% of the ordinary share capital of 100 Rye Street Limited, Ecovista UK Property Holdings Limited and Willside Limited and 80% of the ordinary share capital of Start Hill Limited. All the subsidiaries are engaged in the same activity as the group, and all are registered in England and Wales, with the same registered office as the parent company. At the year end, the reserves of the subsidiaries were as follows: 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP 100 Rye Street Limited (126,600) 72,893 Ecovista UK Property Holdings Limited 100 100 Willside Limited (48,928) (38,392) Start Hill Limited (29,830) (37,621) ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 13. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Group Company 31.8.19 31.8.18 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP GBP GBP Current: Amounts owed by group undertakings - - 1,659,689 1,807,199 VAT 1,347 558 - - Prepayments 7,190 4,078 6,657 4,078 Other debtors 403,959 4,987 378,839 4,865 412,496 9,623 2,045,185 1,816,142 Amounts owed by group undertakings are unsecured and interest-free, and are repayable on demand. 14. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Group Company 31.8.19 31.8.18 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP GBP GBP Bank accounts 9,143 75,637 1,403 63,364 15. CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL Allotted, issued and fully paid: Number: Class: Nominal 31.8.19 31.8.18 value: GBP GBP 5,447,815,699 Ordinary 0.001p 54,473 54,473 128,572,167 Deferred 0.099p 127,287 127,287 181,760 181,760 Each ordinary share confers on its owner the right to vote and participate in dividends and on a winding-up. The deferred shares confer no right to vote or to participate in dividends, nor to participate in a winding-up until each ordinary share has provided a dividend of GBP100,000. 16. RESERVES The share premium reserve includes premiums received on issuing equity shares, net of any associated transaction costs associated with the issue. The fair value reserve represents the cumulative effect of the revaluations of freehold properties, which are revalued to their fair value at each reporting date. The equity reserve represents the equity component of convertible loan notes. Retained earnings include the retained profits and losses of the current and prior periods. ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 17. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Group Company 31.8.19 31.8.18 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP GBP GBP Current: Trade payables 31,729 28,516 28,228 28,516 Amounts owed to group undertakings - - - 100 Social security and other taxes 410 291 410 291 Loan (see note 18) 800,000 297,437 - - Pensions payable 66 24 66 24 Accrued expenses 31,208 21,475 22,543 17,621 Directors' current accounts 464 464 - - Other payables - 16,924 - 2,755 863,877 365,131 51,247 49,307 Non-current: Loans 1,100,000 944,862 1,100,000 944,862 Aggregate amounts 1,963,877 1,309,993 1,151,247 994,169 Non-current payables include GBP550,000 convertible loan notes which were issued to an unrelated party on 31 August 2018. The notes are convertible at the lender's option into new ordinary shares at 0.05p per share. The final conversion date is 31 August 2020 and the notes carry a 7% interest coupon. The net proceeds from the issue of the loan notes were split between the liability element and the equity component, representing the fair value of the embedded option to convert the liability into equity of the company. The loan note equity reserve thus created was GBP74,710. However, this assumed that the share price of Ecovista plc would exceed 0.05p, which has not been the case since the convertible loan notes were issued. It is now considered that there is no realistic prospect of the lender exercising its option to convert the loan notes into equity, and the reserve has now been reversed. 18. SECURITY FOR LOAN The current loan in note 17 is secured on a fixed charge on the investment property of 100 Rye Street Limited. ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 19. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The main risks arising from the group and company's financial instruments are detailed in the strategic report on page 3. The carrying values of the group and company's financial assets and liabilities are summarised by category below. The fair value of the group and company's recorded financial assets does not materially differ from their book values. Group 2019 2018 Fair value Fair value Held at through Held at through amortised profit and amortised profit and cost loss cost loss GBP GBP GBP GBP Financial assets Fixed asset - 151,806 - 508,616 investments Prepayments 7,190 - 4,078 - Cash and 9,143 - 75,637 - cash equivalents 16,133 151,806 79,715 508,616 Financial liabilities Convertible - 1,100,000 - 944,862 loan notes Trade 31,729 - 28,516 - payables Loans 800,000 - 297,437 - payable Accruals 32,148 - 39,178 - and other payables 863,877 1,100,000 365,131 944,862 Company 2019 2018 Fair value Fair value Held at through Held at through amortised profit and amortised profit and cost loss cost loss GBP GBP GBP GBP Financial assets Fixed asset - 151,806 - 508,616 investments Other 378,839 - - - debtors Prepayments 6,657 - 4,078 - Cash and 1,403 - 63,364 - cash

equivalents Loans and 1,659,689 - 1,807,199 - receivables 2,046,588 151,806 1,874,641 508,616 ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 20. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - continued Financial liabilities Convertible - 1,070,499 - 944,864 loan notes Trade 28,228 - 28,516 - payables Accruals 29,919 - 20,791 - and other payables 58,147 1,070,499 49,307 944,864 21. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT The group is exposed to a variety of financial risks resulting from its operating and investing activities. The group's risk management is coordinated by the board of directors, and focuses on actively securing short to medium term cash flows by minimising the exposure to financial markets. Market risk Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices, such as foreign exchange rates and interest rates will affect the group's income or the value of its holdings of financial instruments. At the balance sheet date, the group had no exposure to interest rate risk because borrowings are at fixed rates. There is no foreign exchange risk because sales, purchases and borrowings are all denominated in sterling. Liquidity risk Trade payables of GBP31,729 (2018: GBP28,516) were due on demand. Borrowings of GBP1,900,000 (2018: GBP1,242,299) include convertible loan notes of GBP600,000 falling due on 2 December 2020. Credit risk Credit risk is not considered material. 22. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES During the year GBP11,500 (2018: GBP41,885) was paid to LCH Consultants, a company owned by the director Louise Stokely. During the year GBP16,500 (2018: GBP13,938) was paid to Simon North's service company, Lemskah Limited. Mr North is a director of 100 Rye Street Limited, Start Hill Limited, Willside Limited and Ecovista UK Property Holdings Limited, and he is involved in the management of Ecovista plc. At the balance sheet date, GBP70,000 was receivable from (2018: GBP79,900 was payable to) TS&D Solutions Limited, the directors of which are related to Mr North. During the year, GBP7,257 (2018: GBP4,254) was paid to Bushwood Accountants, a firm in which the director Sarah Horsnell is an employee. Also, GBP8,000 (2018: GBPnil) was charged by Mrs Horsnell's service company, SMH Professional Services Limited, for professional administrative fees. During the year GBP8,000 (2018: GBPnil) was paid to the director David Barnett's service company, David Barnett Consultancy Limited, for professional administrative fees. All transactions with related parties were conducted at arm's length. Transactions between the parent company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not required to be disclosed. ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 23. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX TO CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS Group 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Loss before income tax (368,349) (238,454) Depreciation charges 140 - Finance costs 73,633 65,240 Finance income (1,556) - Other movements - (20) (296,132) (173,234) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (46,065) 65,469 Increase in trade and other payables 76,112 292,604 Cash (266,085) 184,839 generate d from operatio ns Company 31.8.19 31.8.18 GBP GBP Loss before income tax (272,099) (170,308) Finance costs 14,075 65,240 Finance income (1,556) - Other movements - (20) (259,580) (105,088) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 93,796 (334,056) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 70,659 (2,992) Cash (95,125) (442,136) generate d from operatio ns 24. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS The amounts disclosed on the statements of cash flows in respect of cash and cash equivalents are in respect of these statement of financial position amounts: Group Company Year ended 31 August 2019 31.8.19 1.9.18 31.8.19 1.9.18 GBP GBP GBP GBP Cash and cash equivalents 9,143 75,637 1,403 63,364 Year ended 31 August 2018 31.8.18 1.9.17 31.8.18 1.9.17 GBP GBP GBP GBP Cash and cash equivalents 75,637 124,310 63,364 113,644 ECOVISTA PLC NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - continued FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019 25. GOING CONCERN The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The group's assets are generating minimal revenues. An operating loss and net cash outflow have been reported, and are expected again in the year subsequent to the date of the financial statements. The group will need either to secure a successful sale of the property that they are intending to market or raise debt or equity on the open market to fund future operations and settle loans that fall due. Based on the board's budget and cash flow forecast, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the group has access to adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future either through property sale or debt/ equity funding. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in these financial statements. Should the group be unable to trade as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to reduce assets to their recoverable amounts, to provide for further liabilities which might arise and to classify non-current assets as current. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not include the adjustments that would result if the group was unable to continue as a going concern. The auditors make reference to going concern by way of material uncertainty in their audit report. 26. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On 2 September 2019, Ecovista plc sold its interest in the subsidiary 100 Rye Street Limited to its director Simon North for GBP1.

