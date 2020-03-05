European Parliament groupings, renewable energy associations and climate activists have voiced disappointment at the EU Climate Law officially unveiled yesterday. Lack of a raised emission-reduction ambition to 2030 is at the heart of the opposition, with critics saying the plan will be insufficient to help prevent global temperatures rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.With the European Commission having yesterday presented its first climate law to the European Parliament's committee on environment, public health and food safety (ENVI), president Ursula von der Leyen may not have anticipated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...