True North Energy Corporation: True North Energy Announces Appointment of Vice President

That Mr. Nicolo Bedendo', has been brought on board as Vice President. His duties will include completing feasibility studies to extend the Box 23 acquisition made late 2019 to include servicing a Fintech/Neobanking strategy in Europe. Mr. Bedendo' is a seasoned executive with an IT background and resides in Milan Italy.

Nicolo Bedendo' stated: "I am happy to accept this challenge and additionally will assemble a non-executive advisory committee to assist the Company in its growth strategy." The committee will include; Mr. Michele Antonicelli, CEO of True North's subsidiary, Box 23 Ltd, overseeing 36 employees; Mr. Stefano Scarsella a financial advisor, active in Switzerland; and Mr. Marco Bettineschi, a well-known Fund manager in Italy.

About True North Energy Corporation

Traditionally, True North Energy Corporation has engaged in the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Through its subsidiary, TN Energy Corp, a Texas Corporation, the company holds overriding royalty interests on oil and gas properties located in Colorado and Oklahoma. True North has expanded with the acquisition of Box 23 Ltd. and its 51 % subsidiary, 3 Store Web S.r.l., which serves as the exclusive seller of SIM cards and services as authorized by Wind Tre S.P.A., owned by Hutchison Whampoa Limited, a Fortune Global 500 company. 3 StoreWeb has 36 employees.

Contact:

True North Energy Corporation

24624 I - 45 North Suite 200

Spring, TX 77386

contact@tnencorp.com

Phone 281 719 1996

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of True North's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of True North, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. True North cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, True North undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by True North.

