France FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts published by the author, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand and an analysis of industry leading companies.

This report offers detailed analysis of the French defense market with forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the market, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following

The French defense market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the French defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to procurement, Operations Maintenance (O&M) and others expenditure.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Vendor landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the vendor landscape of the French defense market.

The French total defense budget includes acquisition, operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses and other defense funds. The Armed Forces' total budget has increased from US$46.5 billion in 2016 to US$53.9 billion in 2020, featuring a 3% CAGR over the historic period.

The budget for FY2020 shows a decline when applied to the US$ exchange rate, but the French government actually boasts its third consecutive year of increase, following President Macron's commitment to bolster the French defense apparatus.

Facing a multiplicity of threats, including jihadist activity in Sahel and the return to great power competition against Russia and China, France's strategy is aiming at ensuring the country's sovereignty and global position militarily. On this background, the government intends to close the gap with its 2% of GDP defense budget commitment before 2025.

For the second year of the current Military Planning Law (Loi de programmation militaire, LPM) 2019-2025, the French government pledged an annual EUR1.7 billion increase in the defense budget until 2022, and then EUR3 billion until 2025.

2020 will see an increase from US$51.5 billion to US$53.9 billion, reflecting the governmental objective of EUR1.7 billion. Interestingly, most of this increase will go to the acquisition budget, bolstering the French armed forces procurement and RDT&E efforts.

The acquisition share in the total FY2020 defense budget will climb to 27.3%, from 24.5% in FY2019, for an absolute value of US$14.7 billion. This increase represents a growth of 17%, unseen during the historic period.

This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the French defense market trends for the coming five years

The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Regulation

Military Doctrine and Strategy

Budgeting Process

Procurement Policy and Process

Security Environment

Primary Threat Perception

Political and Strategic Alliances

Defense Market

Current Budget

Total defense budget

Market size

Market shares

Budgeted Procurements

Aerospace

Maritime

Land

Forecast Procurements

Fixed-Wing and Rotorcraft

Maritime

Land

Import Market Dynamics

Main drivers

Breakdown by geography

Breakdown by category

Export Market Dynamics

Main drivers

Breakdown by geography

Breakdown by category

Entry Strategy

Standing Fleet

Selected Land Platforms

Selected Air Platforms

Selected Maritime Platforms

Main Defense Companies

Safran SA

Company Overview

Key Facts

Business Description

Main Contracts in 2019

SWOT Analysis

Summarized Statement

Capital Market Ratios

Thales SA

Dassault Aviation SA

Capital Market Ratios

Naval Group

Nexter Group

Business Environment

About this report

Definitions

Summary Methodology

Appendix

About the Publisher

Disclaimer

