Sean Glasser to Launch Scholarship for Hopeful Entrepreneurs

The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program will award one scholarship of $2,000 to an undergraduate or graduate student in the U.S. or Canada

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Sean Glasser is excited to announce that he will be launching a new scholarship program to support hopeful and budding entrepreneurs. The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program will offer one scholarship of $2,000 for tuition, books, or boarding to a college or university student in the U.S. or Canada.

Students majoring in business or engineering who are currently entrepreneurs or hope to be after school are eligible to apply.

Sean Glasser is an entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey. He is the founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., an e-commerce company that he opened in 2002 when he was a sophomore in college. As someone that grew up with an entrepreneurial mindset himself, Sean Glasser is looking forward to helping budding entrepreneurs achieve success.

Applicants of the Sean Glasser Scholarship Program will be asked to submit proof of enrollment in order to be eligible for this opportunity. Applicants will also be asked to write and submit a 500-word essay detailing their major, their idea for their business, and explaining why the applicant believes new entrepreneurs and competition in the marketplace helps the consumer and what areas of our economy may benefit from more competition. The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program is expected to launch mid to late March.

For more information, please visit www.seanglasserscholarship.com.

About Sean Glasser

Sean Glasser is the founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., which prints promotional products for companies. With hopes of becoming an FBI agent and pursuing his Criminal Justice degree, Sean Glasser opened a small e-commerce site his sophomore year of college with only $600. He grew it while in school and upon graduation added a print shop with a college friend. Eventually, BLUETRACK expanded from only selling light-up products to becoming one of the world's leading sources of stress balls. The company eventually acquired the domain stressballs.com and built a loyal base of 40,000 customers, including big names like Google, Nike, Netflix, and Disney among others. The company is continuing to expand its offerings and will be opening a new corporate headquarters in Montclair, New Jersey in late 2020.

Contact:

Sean Glasser

apply@seanglasserscholarship.com

SOURCE: Sean Glasser

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579263/Sean-Glasser-to-Launch-Scholarship-for-Hopeful-Entrepreneurs