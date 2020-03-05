Richard Mclaren's Independent Weightlifting Investigation Launches Confidential Whistleblower Website

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Independent Investigation into allegations of corruption in weightlifting has launched a secure whistleblower website where weightlifters, support personnel, coaches, staff and concerned family or friends can relay information directly and confidentially to the investigation team about the level of this corruption, 100% anonymously.

"We urge anyone with information into the allegations of corruption in international weightlifting to come forward and provide as much detail as they can," said Professor Richard McLaren. "Any and all information will be helpful in our investigation. We are committed to following up all leads we receive."

The enquiry website can be accessed here https://mclarenweightliftingenquiry.com. The whistleblower hotline may be accessed directly and separately from the enquiry website at https://forms.theiline.co.uk/miwe.

The hotline is powered by Crimestoppers, the independent charity that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime, corruption and cheating. Informants are assured of complete confidentiality.

Professor McLaren was appointed by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in February 2020 to investigate allegations of impropriety surrounding President Dr. Tamas Ajan and the IWF as revealed in the Der Herr de Heber documentary broadcast on Germany's ARD network.

The documentary included allegations of financial irregularities, doping control distribution, doping sample manipulation and doping payment irregularities.

The investigation is entirely independent. The team has committed to delivering a report by the end of April. Professor McLaren reports through the newly established IWF Oversight and Integrity Commission as his liaison to the IWF Executive Board. Professor McLaren is empowered to take whatever measures he sees fit to ensure each and every allegation is fully investigated and reported.

