DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD EXPANDS ITS ACTIVITY THROUGH IN-HOUSE PUBLISHING AND MARKETING TO PROMOTE OWN ORIGINAL CONTENT

DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, has set up two new publishing and marketing departments to promote the studio's games releases.

The emergence of new actors in the video game digital distribution sector and their ongoing search for premium content have enabled DONTNOD to strengthen its positioning in the value chain. Accordingly, the studio signed last summer its first exclusivity agreement with distributor Epic Games Store. Typical features of this kind of agreement include guaranteed minimum financing to fund game production, ownership of intellectual property rights by the studio and much higher royalties (88%) paid in full to the studio without intermediary. In line with current trends in the video game industry, DONTNOD decided to step up the process started at the time of the IPO by building its in-house publishing and marketing departments, thereby enhancing its value creation strategy.

Xavier Spinat, former Head of Production at Ubisoft, has been recruited to manage the publishing department, while Sophie Filip, former Global Marketing Manager at Wargaming, will run the marketing department. Both will report to DONTNOD CCO (Chief Content Officer) Samuel Jacques. This new expertise will allow DONTNOD to publish a growing proportion of its own games and take full advantage of the disintermediation trend in favor of development studios. The new departments are already working on the release of Twin MirrorTM, the first game published in-house.

Meanwhile, DONTNOD will maintain its privileged partnership with Microsoft under a standard publishing contract for the fully funded production of Tell Me WhyTM, an arrangement that allows the studio to leverage GAFAM's immense market power and reach. After the success of VampyrTM, the studio will also continue to work with Focus Home Interactive on the latest joint production (Project 8).

DONTNOD CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "I am delighted to welcome Xavier and Sophie on board for the launch of our publishing and marketing departments. Their experience and skills will be a great asset in ensuring optimum release of our original creations in line with market expectations, while capitalizing on our globally recognized brand."

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

