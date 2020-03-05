Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
5.3.2020 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
5.3.2020
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
1 500
Average price/share, EUR
9,1076
Total price, EUR
13 661,14
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 1500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
CONTACT:
Further Enquiries:
Valtteri Piri
IR and Legal Specialist
Puhelin 050-570-1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com
