Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
05.03.2020 | 18:16

Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

5.3.2020 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

5.3.2020

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

1 500

Average price/share, EUR

9,1076

Total price, EUR

13 661,14



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 1500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto

CONTACT:

Further Enquiries:
Valtteri Piri
IR and Legal Specialist
Puhelin 050-570-1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com

