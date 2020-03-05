Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
05.03.2020 | 18:52
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 5

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 5 March 2020 it purchased 100,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.83 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 24,096,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 40,412,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

5 March 2020

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

