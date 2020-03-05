The IT training market is expected to grow by USD 6.26 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of the global IT training market is driven by an increase in the popularity of e-learning. E-learning enables learners to access learning material/training modules through the internet from anywhere, eliminating the need for classrooms or offices. Shifting to online platforms for training has enabled employees to increase their productivity due to improved flexibility and convenience, and enabled trainers to engage learners in training programs effectively. From the perspective of an organization, the adoption of the e-learning approach helps organizations to cut down IT training costs and increase profit.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40562

As per Technavio, the emergence of virtual classroom training will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to ITs growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

IT Training Market: Emergence of Virtual Classroom Training

The global IT training market is undergoing a transition with the growing adoption of virtual classrooms. A virtual classroom is a learning environment for end-users to collaborate and learn in an online setting, achieved through video conferencing. The market is witnessing a gradual shift from structured and scheduled IT training events to virtual classrooms owing to the benefits that these classrooms provide, such as a non-restricting environment, cost-efficiency, and wider geographical accessibility. One of the major advantages of this training module is that it can be deployed for small teams or even a couple of individuals, unlike physical classrooms. Thus, the emergence of virtual classroom training is expected to drive the growth of the market.

"The integration of analytics in IT training and growth in popularity of blended learning will have a positive impact on the growth of the IT training market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

IT Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IT Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the IT training market by service (infrastructure, development, database, security and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the IT training market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the presence of major technology companies, such as Apple Inc. (Apple), Microsoft, Intel, Google, Oracle, IBM, and NVIDIA Corp. (NVIDIA).

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Service

Infrastructure

Development

Database

Security

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Website: www.technavio.com/