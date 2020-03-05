Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Shines Bright With Funfinity Stone Pouch Creature Munzees

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, last week released a new line of Pouch Creature Munzees called the Funfinity Stones for their flagship mobile game Munzee. The first wave of limited edition virtual game pieces were released over the weekend and nearly 2,500 units were sold.

The Funfinity Stones are bouncing game pieces that travel around the world to different Jewel Munzees and earn points for the players that purchase them. The first wave of these new Pouch Creatures included Topaas, Ametust, and Oniks Funfinity Stones. The design of each creature is based on a different type of Jewel Munzee, which are a popular type of game pieces players have deployed around the world.

"Ever since we released the Diamond Munzee in 2013, the jewels have been a popular type to deploy, bringing a special shine to the map," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "The release of the Funfinity Stones adds more value to the jewels players have deployed worldwide in the last 7 years.."

Each individually numbered Funfinity Stone Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players. By using Munzee Magnets players can attract these unique types to game pieces near them. As part of a Funfinity Stone launch, a new app update was also released that allows players to magnetize Jewel Munzees as well. This new update will make it easier than ever for players to capture different types of bouncing munzees.

Topaas, Ametust, and Oniks are just the first three Funfinity Stones to be launched. Freeze Tag plans to continue releasing more Funfinity Stone Pouch Creatures in the months to come. The Funfinity Stone Pouch Creatures are based on set items in another Freeze Tag game, WallaBee. Pouch Creatures are also similar to the Mythological Munzee line, which has become a staple of the Munzee game.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579275/Freeze-Tag-Shines-Bright-With-Funfinity-Stone-Pouch-Creature-Munzees