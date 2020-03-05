SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / As a senior executive consultant in radiology, David Kent Joslin of Sarasota has many years of experience working with various healthcare services, software development, and management consulting. David Kent Joslin is also the board member of InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities. A successful senior advisor and radiology consultant, David Kent Joslin of Sarasota, has put together many healthcare mergers throughout his career.

David Joslin mentions that healthcare mergers are a big trend in the healthcare industry, and he doesn't see this trend slowing down. In fact, from 2017 to 2018, there was a healthcare merger and acquisition increase of 14.4 percent. Going into 2020, healthcare M&A has accounted for transactions that exceed the $11.3 billion. While the numbers don't lie, what are the benefits for patients?

For starters, a lot of healthcare M&A involves small community-based healthcare centers merging with large regional hospitals. Because large local hospitals have more access to financial resources, healthcare mergers guarantee the survival and growth of the smaller hospitals. Most community-based health centers don't have access to capital necessary to grow, and merging with a large hospital can provide this.

Once the merger is finalized, healthcare centers and hospitals have more access to capital, which in turn can lower overall costs and improve quality of care for patients. The numbers shown by the American Hospital Association, point out that healthcare mergers accounted for a 2.5 percent cost reduction between 2009 and 2014, which saved healthcare centers and patients a total of $5.8 million. Many people who favor mergers say that healthcare mergers mean lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. David Kent Joslin explains that the purpose of healthcare M&As is to have a significant cost reduction for the patients.

Aside from the cost reduction benefits, healthcare mergers also have a positive impact on the quality of the services. Many small healthcare centers don't have access to capital, and merging with a larger hospital allows them for better patient care. If a more modest community health center doesn't merge with a larger facility, the community could lose access to those services. With the extra resources and technology, patients will have better outcomes. David Joslin of Sarasota mentions that all in all, healthcare mergers mean lower costs for patients and access to more medical resources.

David Kent Joslin has a B.A. in history and political science from Duke University and an MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School. David Joslin also holds a real estate license in the state of New York. David Kent Joslin lives in Sarasota, FL, with his family.

