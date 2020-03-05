The global point-of-care ultrasound systems market is poised to grow by USD 853.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005585/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (Cart/trolley-based and Handheld), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/point-of-care-ultrasound-systems-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in chronic diseases. In addition, the emergence of smart POC tele-ultrasound systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the point-of-care ultrasound systems market.

Chronic diseases or conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease require continuous medical attention as they are the major cause of disabilities and death in the US. Another chronic condition, osteoporosis, which makes the bones fragile and weak has affected more than 3 million people in the UK. The increasing prevalence of these conditions is propelling the demand for POC ultrasound systems as they are used to diagnose chronic diseases. ACUSON X300 PE is a trolley-based ultrasound system, which has been introduced by Siemens Healthcare. It is extensively used by specialists belonging to the cardiac, breast, orthopedic, and gynecology fields. Thus, the increase in chronic diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates the business under various segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, Out-Patient Market, and Avitum. The company offers Xperius to perform Ultrasound-assisted vascular access such as PICC. It also helps in performing Ultrasound guided regional anesthesia such as neuraxial and Peripheral Nerve Block applications.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. offers products through the following business units: Office, Imaging System, Medical System, and Industry and Others. The company provides Aplio i-series, which offers homogeneity, spatial resolution, and penetration. The company also offers imaging system products and medical devices.

FUJIFILM Corp.

FUJIFILM Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Imaging Solutions, Document Solutions, and Healthcare Material Solutions. The company offers SONOSITE SII, which has an adaptive touchscreen interface. The company also provides photo-related products, digital multifunction devices, and medical systems.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, and Others. The company offers Venue 50, healthcare diagnostic imaging and clinical systems, digital solutions, life science products and services, and more.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Information Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems Equipment, Construction Machinery, High Functional Materials Components, and more. The company offers a compact and portable diagnostic ultrasound system, ARIETTA Prologue.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Cart/trolley-based

Handheld

Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market- Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market by product (hematology diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, rapid coagulation diagnostics, and others) and end-users (hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and clinical diagnostic laboratories).

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market- Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market by end-users (hospitals and clinics and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005585/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com