The availability of low internet charges in developing countries such as India has significantly increased the adoption of smartphones over recent years. Similarly, the growing shift toward autonomous and electric vehicles has increased the number of electrical components in automobiles. In addition, the rising adoption of technologies such as Big Data and IoT has created a strong demand for advanced electronic equipment. All these factors are increasing the adoption of electronic devices, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global EMI shielding market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for package-level EMI shielding will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

EMI Shielding Market: Growing Demand for Package-Level EMI Shielding

Growing consumer demand for improved functionalities and performance is leading to the manufacture of highly complex PCBs. This is creating a strong demand for reliable EMI shielding solutions such as package-level EMI shielding. Package-level EMI shielding provides reliable shielding and adhesion performance in stressful electronic conditions and environments that can arise in modern electronic equipment. It also ensures smaller, thinner, and lighter electronic designs compared to conventional EMI shielding. With the growing penetration of wireless devices, the demand for package-level EMI shielding will gain momentum during the forecast period.

"Developments in EMI shielding for automotive sensing systems and the increasing implementation of 5G technology will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

EMI Shielding Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the EMI shielding market by application (automotive, consumer electronics, IT and telecom, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the EMI shielding market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a strong base of electronics production facilities in the region.

