Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect Technologies Closes $500,000 Financing

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID) (Frankfurt:8ID), a trusted leading provider of compliant email security, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") in which it raised gross proceeds of $500,000.

The Financing consisted of 50 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.01 per share. All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a hold period expiring July 06, 2020.

Identillect CEO, Todd Sexton, states, "During 2019 Identillect made a significant impact on the legal industry, adding 12 new legal bar associations to our growing list of bar association partnerships. With these additions, the Company is now contracted to provide services to more than 30% of the legal bar associations across the United States. This financing provides us with financial stability and allows us to aggressively pursue members of the previously contracted bar associations, along with the ability to pursue new bar associations. Our success over the past 12 months continues to validate the Company's technology and strengthen its footprint."

Proceeds of the Financing will be used as detailed below for operations and to cover general and administrative costs for the next six months.

Financing $500,000

Estimated use of Financing:

Accounting fees (non-related party) 54,000

AGM 10,000

Audit fees 60,000

Legal fees (related party) 13,000

Rent 71,000

Management salaries 129,000

Payroll 58,000

Software costs 80,000

TSXV filing and transfer agent fees 11,000

Finder's fee 9,000

Unallocated working capital 5,000

Total use of Financing $500,000

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid a cash commission totaling $9,000 and issued 900,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of one year from closing.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com.

