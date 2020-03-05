The global construction equipment rental market is poised to grow by USD 28.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005679/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis Report by Product (ECRCE and MHE), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/construction-equipment-rental-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increased investments in infrastructure. In addition, the rising focus on automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction equipment rental market.

Various economies around the world are increasingly making investments in infrastructure projects and sports infrastructure and facilities. For instance, China proposed the construction of the Beijing International Airport by making an investment of about USD around 13.1 billion. Similarly, the FY2019 budget of the Government of India encouraged investments in several infrastructure development projects such as Bharatmala Pariyojana, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), and more. Such investments boost construction activities and need for construction equipment such as industrial trucks, pallet trucks, and forklifts. The procurement of such equipment requires high initial investment and they also have high maintenance cost. They also require skilled personnel to operate the equipment efficiently. This is compelling end-user industries to opt for rental construction equipment instead of purchasing new equipment. Thus, the increased investment in infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Construction Equipment Rental Market Companies:

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy Transportation, and Financial Products Segment. The company offers skid steer loaders, earthmoving machines, work tools and power generators equipment, excavators, pavers and compactors, and backhoes on rental basis.

Cramo Plc

Cramo Plc offers products through the following business units: Modular Space and Equipment Rental. The company offers access equipment and building site facilities, construction machinery, and high-quality functionality tools on rental basis. The company also provides modular space units and equipment.

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

HERC HOLDINGS INC. offers power generators equipment, excavators, and compaction paving equipment on rental basis. The company also provides earthmoving machines and concrete masonry equipment for construction purposes.

Jungheinrich AG

Jungheinrich AG offers products through the following business segments: Intralogistics and Financial Services. The company offers reach trucks, electric counterbalance trucks, pedestrian trucks, diesel and LPG counterbalance trucks, high-level order pickers, stackers, tow tractors, and low-level order pickers on rental basis.

KION GROUP AG

KION GROUP AG offers products through the following business segments: Industrial trucks and services, Supply chain solutions, and Corporate services. The company offers short-term and long-term forklift trucks on rental basis.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Construction Equipment Rental Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

ECRCE

MHE

Construction Equipment Rental Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Construction Machinery Market Global Construction Machinery Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and other machinery).

Construction Equipment Market in Europe Construction Equipment Market in Europe by geography (Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe) and product (earthmovers, road equipment, concrete equipment, and cranes).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005679/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com