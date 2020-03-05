MoSys, Inc.: MoSys to Participate at the Annual ROTH Conference on March 17

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a provider of a provider of high-speed semiconductor solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, CA. Management will be available to meet with investors on Tuesday, March 17.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with the company should contact their ROTH sales representative.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is a provider of hardware and software/firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. MoSys's Blazar Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys's Software Accelerator Platforms include software and firmware that focus on accelerating application-specific decision functions and are portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys hardware. MoSys' hardware and software solutions provide system architects and designers with unique system acceleration options. More information is available at www.mosys.com.

