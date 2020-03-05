Energy Recovery Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Financial Results

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Energy Recovery Inc. (Nasdaq:ERII) ("Energy Recovery," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights: Total product revenue of $72.8 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year

Total revenue of $86.9 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year

Product gross margin of 72.1%, an increase of 140 basis points year-over-year

Income from operations of $10.4 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year

Net income of $10.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.19, a decrease of $0.21 year-over-year due to a tax benefit of $11.2 million recognized in 2018

Adjusted net income(1) of $9.9 million, or non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.18, a decrease of $0.02 year-over-year Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Mao remarked, "2019 was a year of new highs for Energy Recovery. In our water business, we achieved our third consecutive year of record-setting revenues, we signed our largest-ever desalination project contract, and we enter 2020 with a high degree of confidence based on closed deals that are expected to ship over the next two years. In addition, we executed our largest to date contract for a thermal to seawater reverse osmosis ("SWRO") desalination replacement project. Thanks to technologies such as our PX® Pressure Exchanger®, SWRO is now much more cost-effective than thermal, encouraging thermal plant owners and operators to replace thermal with SWRO technologies. We estimate this potential TAM to be approximately half a billion dollars at today's prices and are focused on capturing as much of this opportunity as possible over the coming decade." Mr. Mao continued, "The ability to test continually while iterating design enhancements all in our own facility in Katy, Texas has allowed us to improve the VorTeq's reliability and repeatability. Our ability to process sand in volumes and concentrations used in today's hydraulic fracturing environment gives me confidence that our testing protocol is working. We intend to continue testing the system in preparation for commercialization, which will include live well testing." Mr. Mao concluded, "While the Company's near-term priorities remain water business growth and VorTeq commercialization, we also made strides in 2019 implementing a structure that will enable a disciplined approach to longer-term growth. I firmly believe Energy Recovery enters this new decade with the right elements in place for continued success."

Fiscal Year 2019 Revenues For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company generated total revenue of $86.9 million, an increase of $12.4 million, or 17%, compared to $74.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due primarily to Water segment growth. The Water segment generated total product revenue of $72.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $12.2 million, or 20%, compared to $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This significant increase was due primarily to the growth in our Mega-Project Development ("MPD") channel. The Oil & Gas segment generated total revenue of $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1%, compared to $14.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to an increase in license and development revenue, which is calculated as a percentage of Cost to Total Cost. Product Gross Margin For the year ended December 31, 2019, product gross margin was 72.1%, an increase of 140 basis points from 70.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due primarily to higher volume of products sold, favorable product mix, manufacturing equipment upgrades and process improvements. Operating Expenses For the year ended December 31, 2019, operating expenses were $56.2 million, an increase of $9.6 million, or 21%, compared to $46.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due primarily to the Company's continued investment in research and development in both the Oil & Gas and Water segment, as well as growth in headcount and personnel-related costs. Bottom Line Summary To summarize the Company's financial performance, on an annual basis, the Company reported a net income of $10.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net income of $22.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was due primarily to a discrete tax benefit of $11.2 million related to the reversal of a non-recurring tax benefit for the year ended December 31, 2018, partially offset by $1.0 million related to an increase in prior years U.S. federal research and development credits for the year ended December 31, 2019. On an adjusted basis, excluding the discrete tax benefit, the Company reported an adjusted net income(1) of $9.9 million, or $0.18 per non-GAAP diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter 2019 Revenues For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company generated total revenue of $19.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 10%, compared to $17.7 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Water segment generated total product revenue of $15.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.9 million, or 14%, compared to $13.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due primarily to higher MPD shipments. The Oil & Gas segment generated total revenue of $3.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.1 million, or (3%), compared to $3.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in revenue was due primarily to no product revenue recognized for the Oil & Gas segment for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Product Gross Margin For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, product gross margin was 71.5%, a decrease of 300 basis points from 74.5% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was due primarily to a change in the product mix. Operating Expenses For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, GAAP operating expenses were $15.9 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 25%, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase was due primarily to the Company's continued investment in research and development in both the Oil & Gas and Water segment, as well as growth in headcount and personnel-related costs. Bottom Line Summary To summarize the Company's financial performance, on a quarterly basis, the Company reported a GAAP net loss of $0.6 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net income of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Cash Flow Highlights The Company finished the year ended December 31, 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $26.4 million, and short-term and long-term investments of $74.2 million, which represents a combined total of $100.5 million.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain matters discussed in this press release and on the conference call are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the Company's optimism for the long-term health of our Water business, the Company's belief that SWRO is more cost effective than thermal technologies, the Company's belief that thermal plant owners and operators are encouraged to convert to SWRO technologies, the Company's belief that potential thermal to SWRO conversions represent a half-billion dollar addressable market, the Company's intention to continue testing the VorTeq system in preparation for commercialization, including live well testing, the Company's belief that the Company will successfully commercialize the VorTeq system, and the Company's belief that our business will continue to grow over the next several years. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to achieve the milestones under the VorTeq license agreement, any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including total gross margin, adjusted net income and non-GAAP earnings per share. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. (1) "Total revenue," "Total gross margin," "Adjusted net income" and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the discussion under headings "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Energy Recovery Inc. For more than 20 years, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has created technologies that solve complex challenges in industrial fluid-flow markets. We design and manufacture solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the production costs of clean water and oil and gas. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business delivering solutions that enable more affordable access to these critical resources. Both our headquarters in San Leandro, California, and our Commercial Development Center in Katy, Texas house on-site research, development and manufacturing facilities. In addition, our worldwide sales and technical service organization provides on-site support for our line of water solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (In thousands, except share data and par value) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,387 $ 22,052 Short-term investments 58,736 73,338 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $308 and $396 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 12,979 10,212 Contract assets 501 4,083 Inventories, net 10,317 7,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,047 2,825 Total current assets 112,967 119,648 Contract assets, non-current 191 - Long-term investments 15,419 1,269 Deferred tax assets, non-current 16,897 18,318 Property and equipment, net 18,843 14,619 Operating lease, right of use asset 11,195 12,189 Goodwill 12,790 12,790 Other intangible assets, net 65 640 Other assets, non-current 407 368 Total assets $ 188,774 $ 179,841 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,192 $ 1,439 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,869 8,497 Lease liabilities 1,023 926 Contract liabilities 15,746 16,270 Total current liabilities 27,830 27,132 Lease liabilities, non-current 11,533 12,556 Contract liabilities, non-current 13,120 26,539 Other non-current liabilities 278 236 Total liabilities 52,761 66,463 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,717,702 shares issued and 55,261,767 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 59,396,020 shares issued and 53,940,085 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 61 59 Additional paid-in capital 170,028 158,404 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37 ) (133 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 5,455,935 shares repurchased at December 31, 2019 and 2018 (30,486 ) (30,486 ) Accumulated deficit (3,553 ) (14,466 ) Total stockholders' equity 136,013 113,378 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 188,774 $ 179,841 ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Product revenue $ 15,784 $ 13,983 $ 72,834 $ 61,025 Product cost of revenue 4,492 3,561 20,335 17,873 Product gross profit 11,292 10,422 52,499 43,152 License and development revenue 3,717 3,723 14,108 13,490 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,042 5,446 22,832 21,476 Sales and marketing 2,724 1,903 9,434 7,546 Research and development 7,048 5,220 23,402 17,012 Amortization of intangible assets 106 156 575 630 Total operating expenses 15,920 12,725 56,243 46,664 Income (loss) from operations (911 ) 1,420 10,364 9,978 Other income (expense): Interest income 459 500 2,010 1,543 Interest expense - - - (1 ) Other non-operating expense, net (41 ) (15 ) (118 ) (80 ) Total other income, net 418 485 1,892 1,462 Income (loss) before income taxes (493 ) 1,905 12,256 11,440 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 116 (516 ) 1,343 (10,653 ) Net income (loss) $ (609 ) $ 2,421 $ 10,913 $ 22,093 Earnings (deficit) per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.41 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.40 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 55,201 53,897 54,740 53,764 Diluted 55,201 55,217 56,067 55,338 ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,913 $ 22,093 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 5,676 5,240 Depreciation and amortization 4,395 3,869 Amortization of premiums and discounts on investments 65 362 Foreign currency transactions (27 ) (10 ) Realized gain on sale of investments (10 ) - Provision for warranty claims 402 326 Reversal of accruals related to expired warranties (193 ) (180 ) Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (88 ) 336 Adjustments for excess or obsolete inventory 21 197 Deferred income taxes 1,421 (10,385 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 389 408 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,679 ) 1,917 Contract assets 3,391 2,196 Inventories, net (3,256 ) (1,872 ) Prepaid and other assets (263 ) (682 ) Accounts payable (373 ) (2,274 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (600 ) 87 Income taxes 27 (447 ) Contract liabilities (13,943 ) (13,616 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,268 7,565 Cash flows from investing activities: Sales of marketable securities 7,608 - Maturities of marketable securities 78,100 81,268 Purchases of marketable securities (85,207 ) (86,192 ) Capital expenditures (7,382 ) (5,235 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,881 ) (10,159 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 6,073 4,291 Tax payment for employee shares withheld (110 ) (150 ) Repayment of long-term debt - (27 ) Repurchase of common stock - (10,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,963 (5,886 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents - (8 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,350 (8,488 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 22,138 30,626 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 26,488 $ 22,138 ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Water Oil & Gas Total Water Oil & Gas Total (In thousands) Product revenue $ 15,784 $ - $ 15,784 13,884 99 13,983 Product cost of revenue 4,493 (1 ) 4,492 3,497 64 3,561 Product gross profit (loss) 11,291 1 11,292 10,387 35 10,422 License and development revenue - 3,717 3,717 - 3,723 3,723 Operating expenses General and administrative 45 369 414 636 377 1,013 Sales and marketing 2,014 67 2,081 1,538 266 1,804 Research and development 1,031 5,750 6,781 692 4,526 5,218 Amortization of intangibles 106 - 106 156 - 156 Total operating expenses 3,196 6,186 9,382 3,022 5,169 8,191 Operating income (loss) $ 8,095 $ (2,468 ) 5,627 7,365 (1,411 ) 5,953 Less: Corporate operating expenses 6,538 (4,533 ) Income from operations (911 ) 1,420 Other income, net 418 486 Income before income taxes $ (493 ) 1,906 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Water Oil & Gas Total Water Oil & Gas Total (In thousands) Product revenue $ 72,730 $ 104 $ 72,834 $ 60,512 $ 513 $ 61,025 Product cost of revenue 20,148 187 20,335 17,211 662 17,873 Product gross profit (loss) 52,582 (83 ) 52,499 43,301 (149 ) 43,152 License and development revenue - 14,108 14,108 - 13,490 13,490 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,501 1,576 3,077 2,078 1,771 3,849 Sales and marketing 7,072 741 7,813 5,783 1,264 7,047 Research and development 3,825 19,085 22,910 1,711 15,276 16,987 Amortization of intangibles 575 - 575 629 - 629 Total operating expenses 12,973 21,402 34,375 10,201 18,311 28,512 Operating income (loss) $ 39,609 $ (7,377 ) 32,232 $ 33,100 $ (4,970 ) 28,130 Less: Corporate operating expenses 21,868 18,152 Income from operations 10,364 9,978 Other income, net 1,892 1,462 Income before income taxes $ 12,256 $ 11,440 ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) This press release includes non-GAAP financial information because we plan and manage our business using such information. Our non-GAAP Total Gross Margin is determined by adding back the license and development revenue associated with the amortization of the VorTeq exclusivity fee. Our non-GAAP adjusted net income or loss and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is determined by adding back non-recurring operating and tax expenses/(benefits). Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Product revenue $ 15,784 $ 13,983 $ 72,834 $ 61,025 License and development revenue 3,717 3,723 14,108 13,490 Total revenue $ 19,501 $ 17,706 $ 86,942 $ 74,515 Product gross profit $ 11,292 $ 10,422 $ 52,499 $ 43,152 License and development revenue 3,717 3,723 14,108 13,490 Total gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 15,009 $ 14,145 $ 66,607 $ 56,642 Product gross margin 71.5 % 74.5 % 72.1 % 70.7 % Total gross margin (non-GAAP) 77.0 % 79.9 % 76.6 % 76.0 % Net income (loss) $ (609 ) $ 2,418 $ 10,913 $ 22,093 Reversal of non-recurring tax benefit - (649 ) - (11,159 ) Reversal of federal research and development tax credits - - (971 ) - Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ (609 ) $ 1,769 $ 9,942 $ 10,934 Earnings (deficit) per share: Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.40 Diluted (non-GAAP) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 Number of diluted shares used in per share calculations: Diluted shares 55,201 55,217 56,067 55,338 Diluted shares (non-GAAP) 55,201 55,217 56,067 55,338

