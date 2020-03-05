Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Conference Call and Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH) (LSE:CVH) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after the markets close.

Those interested in connecting via conference call, please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-666-0250 from Argentina, or +1-785-424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CVH.

The 4Q19 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy200312AE2xfPba.html

There will be a replay available, for 7 days, four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 50122820

The webcast presentation will be archived at:

https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was funded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

