Donnerstag, 05.03.2020
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
05.03.20
17:35 Uhr
89,46 Euro
-0,12
-0,13 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
05.03.2020
Sanofi: Filing of the 2019 U.S. Form 20-F and French "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" containing the Annual Financial Report

Filing of the 2019 U.S. Form 20-F and French "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" containing the Annual Financial Report



PARIS, France - March 5, 2020 - Sanofi announces today the filing of its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).



These documents are available on the company's website:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-and-csr-reports (https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-and-csr-reports).



In addition, the Form 20-F is available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov)) and the "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org (http://www.amf-france.org)). A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains our complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.




About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.



With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.



Sanofi, Empowering Life


Media Relations Contact
Quentin Vivant
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46
mr@sanofi.com (mailto:mr@sanofi.com)


Investor Relations Contact
Felix Lauscher
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
ir@sanofi.com (mailto:ir@sanofi.com)

