Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2020) - Glynn Fisher (the "Acquiror") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on March 4, 2020, it acquired control over 2,300,000 (the "Acquired Common Shares") of Torrent Capital Ltd. ("Torrent"). Prior to acquiring the Acquired Common Shares, Fisher directly owned 1,314,000 common shares in the capital of Torrent (the "Common Shares") representing approximately 5.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon gaining control over the Acquired Common Shares, the Acquiror now owns or controls an aggregate of approximately 15.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional common shares of Torrent either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the common shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

For further information contact:

Glynn Fisher

glynn.fisher@maracuya.com.pa

