NeutriSci International Inc.: NeutriSci Closes $518,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy® is pleased to announce that it has closed on the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") announced on January 16, 2020 and February 18, 2020, in which it raised proceeds of $518,000.

This final tranche of the Placement consisted of 10,360,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 until September 5, 2021. In connection with this tranche of the Placement, the Company paid a finder's fee of $700. All securities issued in connection with this tranche of the Placement are subject to a hold period expiring July 6, 2020.

As previously announced, NeutriSci is using the net proceeds of the Placement for production runs and launch of the Company's Dablets™ and Zenstix™ tabs in California, and for general working capital purposes. A corporate update will follow next week.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberry extract (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

