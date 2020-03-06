Technavio has been monitoring the data center maintenance and support services market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the wholesale colocation from cloud service vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, data security concerns and increasing cyber threat will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Wholesale colocation from cloud service vendors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data security concerns and increasing cyber threat might hamper market growth.
Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market is segmented as below:
End-user
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center maintenance and support services market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Size
- Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Trends
- Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth of hyperscale cloud vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the data center maintenance and support services market growth during the next few years.
Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center maintenance and support services market including some of the vendors such as Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center maintenance and support services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center maintenance and support services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center maintenance and support services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the data center maintenance and support services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center maintenance and support services market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in implementation of IoT across industries
- Advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies
- Growth of hyperscale cloud vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Group Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
