TAG, Inc. Announces Industry Event Schedule for Spring 2020

SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / TAG, Inc. attends key industry conferences, expositions, and summits as healthcare's only end-to-end P2P consultant. The organization seeks to fill its limited number of client openings by meeting with health systems seeking to optimize their P2P processes through efficiency, training, and Lean practices.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to set meetings with TAG before or during these events to learn more about the exclusive services offered by the organization. TAG provides each client with dedicated resources to mitigate risk and discover root causes of leaking funds. Using proprietary Lean-based methods and tools, TAG analysts deliver savings and increased efficiencies throughout the P2P process by addressing errors and issues within processes, people, and tools.

"We turn to industry events like these to meet potential clients one-on-one, discuss their needs, and determine whether we are a good match to address their obstacles. We look forward to the opportunity to grow partnerships and design solutions that open up revenue and resources health systems can put toward better patient care," states Bruce Kellerman, Ph.D., Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at TAG.

Request a meeting with TAG at the following healthcare events:

Health Connect Partners (HCP) Spring Expo , March 16-18 in New Orleans, Louisiana

, March 16-18 in New Orleans, Louisiana Spring IDN Summit , April 27-29 in Orlando, Florida

, April 27-29 in Orlando, Florida National Healthcare CXO Summit , May 17-19 in Miami, Florida

, May 17-19 in Miami, Florida AHRMM, July 26-29 in San Diego, California - Connect with TAG at booth 324 or contact them today to reserve meeting time.

"We know that not every health system is a perfect fit for the services we offer, and TAG only has a handful of openings at this time. To ensure our clients have the highest quality resources available and industry experts by their side, we limit the number of clients we work with at any given time. This ensures that we keep our commitment to optimizing our clients' business operations and improving their bottom line," says John Weiss, CEO and founder of TAG, Inc.

Contact TAG to set up meetings at these upcoming events on their website.

About Us

TAG, Inc., formerly The Audit Group, focuses on optimizing healthcare's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes. Starting with a comprehensive analysis of their client's procurement, invoicing, and payment data, TAG's analysts recover funds, discover trends, identify risk, and work with our clients to pinpoint root causes that stem from processes, people, and tools.

They then take the information and insight gained from analyzing data to create customized process-improvement road maps and increase efficiencies that address the unique needs of each healthcare system.

TAG is committed to advancing how healthcare P2P systems operate and Go Beyond Recovery in order to make that a reality. That's the TAG difference.

Contacts

Candis Spraul

Marketing and Media Contact

candiss@theauditgroup.com

16141 Swingley Ridge Rd., Ste. 310

Work: 636-812-0285

https://www.theauditgroup.com/



SOURCE: TAG, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579368/TAG-Inc-Announces-Industry-Event-Schedule-for-Spring-2020