VIP-Media: Discover Why TrustMySystem Is The Most Transparent Sports Handicapping Service In The World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / Sports handicapping is the method through which bets are placed on teams or athletes to perform well in a given competition. Through handicapping, a spectator can predict which team or athlete will win, by how much, and bet on it. Sports handicappers are the companies or people that specialize in advising on how to predict games.

TrustMySystem is a sports consulting service that specializes in American sports, and prides itself on following the concept of quality over quantity. Through their Instagram platform and their website, they provide advice on what teams to support and bet on. In addition, they focus on full transparency.

"We brought transparency to Instagram. We are the only legitimate sports consulting service that keeps it 100% transparent with our clients. Whether we win or lose, we post all the results."

TMS Sports Consulting LLC first got on Instagram in Spring 2016, being one of the most longevous handicappers. Their breakout season was the Major League Baseball season in 2017, followed by their historic National Football League run in 2018.

"We have passion for what we do. For us, numbers only get better as the athletic season goes on. Every day we build long-term relationships with our clients, with honesty and credibility, while posting daily results on Instagram."

TMS is founded and managed by people who have always had good instinct in betting and predicting. Since college, the owner ran group chats with multiple people who he would share his predictions with so that they could bet and win money. Eventually he decided this was a skill he could benefit from, and created TMS's Instagram in 2016. Four years later, TMS is a professional business and one the most credible service on Instagram.

When TMS first started, the business struggled with professionalism, as most people involved saw handicapping as a hobby rather than a business. Once they started focusing and dedicating all their time to handicapping, their numbers and clients numbers' skyrocketed.

"We grew up playing football, baseball, and basketball. We have always had a competitive nature, and we LOVE winning. There is nothing better than doing your research, sitting back, and winning money on sports."

In order for TMS to succeed, the people behind it had to have the right mindset. They had to push themselves and remind themselves that everything in life that is worth it takes time and work.

"Our advice is to not listen to other people's opinions and focus on the grind. The whole process is one big grind. There is always something that can be improved, or an area that needs work. Time and effort is required for anything that is worth it. Stick to your craft and keep that chin up."

TrustMySystem is the only consistent handicapping service lender that is also 100% transparent. Most sports consultants in this industry just show customers what they want to see. But with TMS there is no smoke and mirrors, which is why their clients respect their craft.

TMS is working on something big, and to find out more you have to head over to their Instagram (@trustmysystem) and find more information about it. In the meantime, if you are interested in betting on sports and doing well at it, you can get a free trial by emailing trustmysystem@gmail.com with the subject line "VIP Free Trial." Email them to experience the customer service, transparency and teamwork they provide.

