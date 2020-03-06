Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AT0H ISIN: IE00BD845X29 Ticker-Symbol: 18I 
Tradegate
05.03.20
15:30 Uhr
19,000 Euro
-0,700
-3,55 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADIENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,700
17,800
05.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADIENT
ADIENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADIENT PLC19,000-3,55 %