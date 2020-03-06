Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
05.03.20
21:53 Uhr
20,450 Euro
+0,150
+0,74 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,400
20,600
05.03.
20,400
20,600
05.03.
PR Newswire
06.03.2020 | 03:34
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JinkoSolar Tiger Module: a 2020 High Efficiency Phenomenon

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One phenomenon of 2019 is that solar panel manufacturers have focused on increasing the energy density, the efficiency rating of PV modules. These efforts have driven investments on commercial and utility-scale solar power plants as never before. Having looked through the latest news in solar industry, the most efficient solar panels of JinkoSolar is the Tiger series.

Efficiency, performance and affordability plays a key part in deciding whether a solar panel is the right choice for your installation. Normally the fact is if superior performance is required, it's going to cost more. The latest version of Tiger comes with high power up to 475 Wp, but does not cost much more than any other commercial available panels. No doubt it is one of the most efficient solar panels with competitive price in 2020.

In addition to the industry leading power, the efficiency and temperature coefficients of the Tiger series ensure more energy is delivered over 25 years. Compared to highly efficient technologies offered by other brands, Tiger is significantly attractive with its appealing price. That means that customers don't need to choose between performance and budget. Even more, considering the increasing BOS and maintenance cost of the system, the energy yields, and the savings per year, high efficiency values are better paid off.

With successful business subsidiaries in 36 countries and in all continents, JinkoSolar has been the world's largest solar module producer for the fourth consecutive year with cumulated 55GW panels delivered and deployed in over 140 countries by the end of 2019.

JINKOSOLAR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire