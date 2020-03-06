Bitsdaq(BQ.net) Trading to Get BQQQ Giveaway Event

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2020 / The global cryptocurrency exchange Bitsdaq(BQ.net) has announced the launch of the Trading to Get BQQQ Giveaway Event during the BQ.net Brand Upgrade Carnival. The campaign is designed to encourage users to enjoy a faster, efficient and secure trading experience. The details can be found on the official Website .

In order to encourage more users to trade on the newly upgraded platform, Bitsdaq(BQ.net) launched the Brand Upgrade Carnival incentive plan beginning March 2020. Users have the opportunity to receive their rewards from different campaigns that take place every 10 days. Trading to Get BQQQ Giveaway Event is the first campaign to kick off. Bitsdaq(BQ.net) will reward users with a percentage based on their trading volume.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq(BQ.net) said that the core objective of the Brand Upgrade Carnival is to support the growth of Bitsdaq(BQ.net), grow the community and give it stability in the market.

"I hope this Carnival will improve the overall structure of the Bitsdaq(BQ.net) ecosystem and this cooperation will bring more liquidity to our exchange. It seems that it's working quite well at the moment as our users look pleased with what has happened so far. We will decide if there will be an extension of the promotion or a new promotion based on community feedback."

At the same time, BQ.net is also offering a trading fee discount program with Bittrex until March. The cooperation between Bitsdaq(BQ.net) and Bittrex, brought more liquidity to the platforms and provided more convenient access to blockchain for business partners and institutional investors.

