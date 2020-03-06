Foldax announced today that Tria LifePolymer heart valve technology was honored with The Best Innovation Award at the 2020 Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) meeting in National Harbor, MD.

The presentation, titled "Foldax Tria First in Human Implant of a Totally Synthetic Polymeric Aortic Heart Valve," was given by Dr. Steven Yakubov, Chair of Advanced Structural Heart Disease at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist during the Best Innovation Competition session. The Tria heart valve with its LifePolymer technology was competing as one of the Top Ten Innovations at the 2020 CRT meeting.

"I am honored that the judges selected the Tria synthetic polymer heart valve presentation as the Best Innovation Award winner, since all of the technologies presented were excellent examples of the extraordinary research being done in cardiovascular medicine today. The Foldax technology holds the promise of the next major advancement in heart valves after transcatheter delivery," stated Dr. Yakubov.

Tria heart valves are made with LifePolymer, a novel, patented biopolymer developed specifically for heart valve application. By utilizing computer engineering and robotic manufacturing, Tria heart valves are designed to provide optimal durability and hemodynamics with exceptional value compared to current valves.

"This award provides continued validation of our goal to transform heart valve therapy. Our thanks go to Dr. Yakubov and all our clinical investigators for their significant contributions to the Tria LifePolymer heart valve technology development," stated Ken Charhut, Foldax Executive Chairman.

About FOLDAX

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Foldax is developing replacement heart valves with the goal of improving hemodynamic performance, durability, and providing a quality of life similar to natural human valves. Tria heart valves are revolutionizing the industry as the first and only biopolymer heart valve platform, utilizing LifePolymer material eliminating the use of animal tissue. These transcatheter and surgical heart valves are designed to be long-lasting and provide sustainable quality-of-life improvement for people with aortic or mitral valve disease. For additional information, visit www.foldax.com.

