Get Citizenship in 60 Days From St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A special legislative programme operates in St Kitts and Nevis that allows carefully vetted investors around the world to obtain second citizenship within 60 days. The Caribbean twin-island nation was the first in the world to launch a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme in 1984, running successfully to date. Though it normally takes several months to process an application, there is now a fast-track option called the Accelerated Application Process (AAP) which, coupled with the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), becomes the fastest route to second citizenship in the world.

The concept is straightforward: hire an authorised agent, submit all the paperwork, pass the due diligence checks, make a contribution to the SGF, add the AAP feature and get your citizenship within 60 days. SGF investments start at US$150,000 for single applicants; US$175,000 for the main applicant and their spouse; US$195,000 for a family of four; and an extra US$10,000 for each additional dependant. This makes it the fastest and most affordable citizenship option for larger families. The APP feature can be added separately for US$25,000 for the main applicant and US$500 for dependants aged 16 or under.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris explains that St Kitts and Nevis manages to process applications efficiently thanks to its high safety and security standards. "Our due diligence processes remain robust and unwavering, a view that is supported by the near perfect ranking that was published in the Financial Times CBI Index," PM Harris said in his 2020 Budget Address. "Our Platinum Brand is considered the most attractive and that is demonstrated by the confidence of our clients and agents."

In return, investors are granted citizenship for life, which can be passed down to future generations. They become economic citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and gain the same rights as natives, apart from the right to vote. This means that successful applicants become nationals of a country that excels at global mobility, safety and security, economic growth and the rule of law. New citizens can visit nearly 160 destinations without a pre-departure visa, with more countries added regularly. St Kitts and Nevis is also in the world's top 30 countries for rule of law. Moreover, investors' SGF contribution drives socio-economic initiatives across the islands, helping their adoptive country prosper and benefit them and their families in the long run.

