Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis starts buyback program to repurchase up to 3 million shares

Amsterdam, 06 March 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the start of a share buyback program to repurchase up to 3 million shares over the next 12 months in order to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and stock dividends. The intention of this program was already announced in the press release of the full year results 2019, published on 13 February. Arcadis will propose a cancellation of the shares issued as stock dividend in 2020, during the Annual General Meeting of 2021.

The share buyback program will be executed within the parameters of the exemption for buyback programs provided by Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The buyback will be within the limitations of the authorities granted by the Annual General Meeting including, but not limited to, the current limitation that the repurchase price is at a price that is equal to at least the nominal value of the ordinary shares, and at most the listed share price plus 10%. For this purpose, the listed share price is calculated as the average of the share closing price according to the Daily Official List of Euronext N.V., Amsterdam, on each of the five trading days preceding the date on which the shares are acquired.

The share buyback program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. Overviews of all transactions under this program will be published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis).

-End-

For further information please contact:

Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com .

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Attachment