The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 06.03.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 06.03.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA C101 XFRA LU2090062352 MUL-LYXOR FFDLC DLD EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA 5C8 XFRA PLXTPL000018 XTPL S.A. INH. ZY -,10 EQ00 EQU EUR N

