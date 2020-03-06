With three models of 500 W solar panels officially unveiled, here's a look at what it means for the future of project development and the solar industry at large.From pv magazine USA There are two solar module manufacturers, Risen Energy and Trina Solar, that have unveiled first-of-their kind 500 W, 72-cell PV modules. How will the advent of 500 W PV modules change the solar industry? "For applications where you have a lot of area, particularly commercial and especially utility-scale, it's really significant," Cinnamon Energy Systems CEO Barry Cinnamon told pv magazine. "You could just use fewer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...