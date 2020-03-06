Regulatory News:

Total (BOURSE:FP), through its affiliate Total Solar Distributed Generation, has signed a binding contract to provide 25 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar rooftops for 24 facilities of one of the largest food companies in Thailand, Betagro.

Each one of these projects benefits from a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Jointly they constitute one of the largest portfolios of corporate PPAs in Thailand.

Equipped with over 62.000 solar panels, the projects are designed to generate nearly 38 GWh of renewable electricity per year, helping Betagro shrink its carbon footprint by 26.000 tons of CO2 over the life of the solar rooftops while providing about 15% of the company's total power consumption.

"With this project in Thailand, Total Solar Distributed Generation continues to grow its reach in the dynamic solar market in Southeast Asia where renewables will represent 30% of power generation sources by 20401," said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President, Renewables at Total. "We are committed to helping our commercial and industrial customers drive down both their energy costs and carbon footprint by providing reliable fully integrated solar solutions

Mr. Vasit Taepaisitphongse, CEO and President, Betagro Group said that Betagro runs business on the sustainable way which not only improve society'squality of life while reducing impact to environment. We also have strong interest in clean and environmentally friendly energy such as solarpowerThe implementation of these solarpoweredsolutions will be very beneficial to our operations, effectively managing to drive down our costs and the impact on environmentWe are confident that the partnership with Total Solar Distributed Generation, will help Betagro Group achieve these objectives

Total and Low-Carbon Electricity

Total integrates climate change into its strategy and is staying ahead of new energy market trends by building a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that could account for 15 to 20% of its sales by 2040. Total's gross low-carbon power generation capacity worldwide is currently close to 7 gigawatts including 3 gigawatts from renewable energies.

With over 5 GW of solar projects, announced since the beginning of 2020, the Group is well on track to reach its objective of 25 GW of installed power generation capacity from renewable sources by 2025.

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

