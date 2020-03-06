Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Statement Regarding Potential Disposal and Net Asset Value 06-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 March 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure" or the "Company") Statement Regarding Potential Disposal and Net Asset Value On 4 March 2020, Urban Exposure announced that it is in exclusive discussions with Pollen Street Capital ("PSC") regarding the potential disposal of its loan book and thereafter, a connected sale of the Company's asset management business (the "Potential Transactions"). These discussions are continuing and the Company hopes to be in a position to make a further announcement regarding the Potential Transactions in the near future. Additionally, Urban Exposure is updating the market as to its latest unaudited TNAV as at 31 December 2019 of GBP131.7m, equivalent to 82.7 pence per share. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Jefferies International Limited (Financial +44 (0) 20 7548 Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) 4576 Rishi Bhuchar Ed Matthews James Thomlinson William Brown Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser +44 (0) 20 3100 and Joint Corporate Broker) 2222 Neil Patel Gillian Martin MHP Communications (Financial Public +44 (0) 20 3128 Relations) 8100 Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras UrbanExposure@mhpc.com Camarco (PR adviser to Pollen Street Capital) Ed Gascoigne-Pees / Jennifer Renwick +44 (0)20 3757 4984 ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk - END - ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 50829 EQS News ID: 991141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

