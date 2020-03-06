The global dry shampoo market is poised to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dry Shampoo Market Analysis Report by Product (regular dry shampoo and natural and organic dry shampoo), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by product innovation leading to product premiumization. In addition, the expanding salon and spa market is anticipated to boost the growth of the dry shampoo market.

Dry shampoos are an emerging product innovation that eliminates the use of water. They are available in the market for all hair types. The product absorbs oil from the scalp and hair, giving the user a refreshed look. Moreover, vendors are focusing on launching dry shampoos with multifunctional benefits as value additions to meet consumer needs. Anti-hair fall, anti-dandruff, moisturizing, anti-breakage, scalp protection, and sun protection are some of the features that consumers seek in dry shampoos. The addition of extra benefits to the product leads to product premiumization. Bumble and bumble, a brand of Estée Lauder, offers products such as Brownish Hair Powder, Blondish Hair Powder, Black Hair Powder, and White Hair Powder.

Major Five Dry Shampoo Companies:

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA has business operations under three segments, such as adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care. Key products offered by the company include Airy Volume Dry Shampoo and Anti-Grease Dry Shampoo.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as cosmetic business, skincare and haircare business, human health care business, fabric and home care business, and chemical business. Key products offered by the company include Luxurious Volume Refresh Dry Shampoo under the brand name, JOHN FRIEDA and Liese Hair Refresher Shampoo under the brand name, Liese.

KOSÉ Corp.

KOSÉ Corp. has business operations under two major segments, such as cosmetics, and cosmetaries. The company also offers amenity and other products for personal care. Key products offered by the company include Fango Head Dry Shampoo.

L'Oréal SA

L'Oréal SA operates its business through various segments, such as professional products, consumer products, L'Oréal luxe, and active cosmetics. Key products offered by the company include Advanced Hairstyle Blow Dry It LongWear Spray and EverStyle Texture Series Energizing Dry Shampoo.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has business operations under various segments, such as wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, selective retailing, and other activities and eliminations. Key products offered by the company include Watermelon Dry Shampoo.

Dry Shampoo Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Regular dry shampoo

Natural and organic dry shampoo

Dry Shampoo Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Dry Shampoo Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

