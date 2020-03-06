Anzeige
Elkem ASA Temporarily Closes Head Office on 6 March Due to Coronavirus
WKN: A2JGEL ISIN: NO0010816093 
Tradegate
05.03.20
09:32 Uhr
1,850 Euro
-0,077
-4,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELKEM ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELKEM ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,698
1,748
08:48
1,731
1,773
08:48
06.03.2020 | 08:34
Elkem ASA Temporarily Closes Head Office on 6 March Due to Coronavirus

OSLO, Norway, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem has decided to temporarily close its head office at Drammensveien 169, Oslo in Norway, on Friday 6 March due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The affected individual is in good health but has been quarantined after dialogue with medical personnel, in line with public health authorities' recommendations.

The office will be professionally cleaned over the weekend, as a precautionary measure.

The temporary closure of the head office is not expected to impact Elkem's operations.

For further information:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad, VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no

Fredrik Norman, VP Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Tel: +47 918 66 567
Email: fredrik.norman@elkem.no

About Elkem

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,370 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2019 Elkem had revenues of NOK 22.7 billion. To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa-temporarily-closes-head-office-on-6-march-due-to-coronavirus,c3053826

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3053826/8ba0038a19469624.pdf

Elkem ASA temporarily closes head office on 6 March due to coronavirus

