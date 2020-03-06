Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Frankfurt
06.03.20
08:10 Uhr
26,640 Euro
-1,000
-3,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANDVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANDVISION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,300
27,560
09:31
27,400
27,460
09:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2020 | 08:53
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2019 and AGM Convocation

Schiphol - 6 March 2020. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it has published its Annual Report 2019 including the Financial Statements 2019.

The Annual Report is available for download and in digital form on GrandVision's website: annualreport2019.grandvision.com

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders). The AGM will be held on 24 April 2020 at 11:00 CET at the
Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Schiphol Haarlemmermeer.

In accordance with the support agreement with EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision will propose the conditional appointment of four Supervisory Board members:

  • Ms. Grita Loebsack, a German national, Chief Marketing Officer at Essilor
  • Ms. Sara Francescutto, an Italian national, Head of Market Business Controlling at Luxottica
  • Ms. Claudia Giganti, an Italian national, Head of Real Estate Controlling at Luxottica
  • Mr. Eric Léonard, a French national, co-Chief Integration Officer of EssilorLuxottica

The appointments will be effective upon and subject to closing of the Transaction, namely the sale of HAL's shares in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica. The proposed appointments will be for a four-year period ending at the AGM in 2024. More information about the proposed Supervisory Board members and the other AGM agenda items can be found in the AGM convocation.

?

Attachment

  • GrandVision AR2019 and AGM Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db8d8ce1-5686-4c23-b7e0-440eb8ca53db)
GRANDVISION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen