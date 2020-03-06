The global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market is expected to grow by USD 9.6 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005097/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Steering Angle Measurement Sensor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automotive OEMs are deploying sensors in steering systems to provide proper and accurate response and automatically adapt to the vehicle speed. This improves the vehicle's roll dynamics by keeping the vehicle connected to the road with proper grip and traction. Moreover, the growing demand for safety systems has compelled steering sensor manufacturers to integrate safety systems with their products. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41295

As per Technavio, the development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensor will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Steering Angle Measurement Sensor Market: Development of Portable Steering Wheel Angle Measurement Sensor

Automotive OEMs are focusing on the development of portable steering wheel angle measurement system using the rate sensor technology. The system uses two different angular rate sensors, attached at two different positions. One sensor is mounted in the vehicle to monitor and analyze movements, while the other is fitted into the steering wheel to monitor and analyze the driver's inputs. This enables the system to work efficiently by providing better feedback and control over the vehicle. The system can also be integrated with multiple sensors to improve signal conditioning and measure vehicle characteristics more efficiently. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing priority for wireless connectivity in torque sensors and the development of 3D magnetic steering sensors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Steering Angle Measurement Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive steering angle measurement sensor market by application (electric power steering and electro-hydraulic power steering) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive steering angle measurement sensor market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid growth of the automotive market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

Electric power steering

Electro-hydraulic power steering

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005097/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/