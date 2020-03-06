Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Annual report 2019 published

SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2019 is now available. See the annual report here:

https://annualreport.smn.no/2019

Trondheim, 6 March 2020

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Attachment