Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Annual report 2019 published

SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2019 is now available. See the annual report here:
https://annualreport.smn.no/2019
Trondheim, 6 March 2020
Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
Attachment
- Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c9e38d75-e75e-46b5-a33f-dbe743a5d2da)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de